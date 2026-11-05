🚌 Madison, AL Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Madison’s transportation scene is busy right now, with food service and auto shops both hiring. If you’ve got a CDL or solid mechanic skills, there’s good money to be made close to home.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Madison, AL (local routes, home daily)

(local routes, home daily) Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year (plus extra earning potential)

(plus extra earning potential) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, early dispatch 3:00–5:00 AM, home every night

Food service delivery with strong pay, assigned trucks (no slip seating), automatic transmissions, and Day 1 benefits. Expect physical work unloading cases (up to ~90 lbs), but you get weekends at home, modern equipment, and growth in a stable food distribution network.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Madison, AL (drop yard in Madison)

(drop yard in Madison) Salary: $65,000–$85,000/year

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, dispatch 3:00–5:00 AM, 12–13 hour routes

Similar food service delivery role with longer routes and strong earning potential. You’ll run intrastate and interstate routes, unload product at customer sites, and handle invoices and returns, all with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices

Location: Madison / Huntsville, AL area

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + incentives)

Not listed (weekly pay + incentives) Type: Full-time

Hands-on shop role doing brakes, shocks, struts, oil changes, tire work, and inspections at a large national chain. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and on-the-job training. They want about 2+ years’ experience and your own tools; walk-in interviews 7 days a week.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local driving and mechanic jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.