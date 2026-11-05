📣 Madison, AL Sales Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Openings

Madison’s sales scene is busy right now, with several in-person roles that pay well if you like talking to people and closing deals. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready to earn on commission and grow your skills.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Madison, AL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $450 – $1,900 per week (commission-based)

Flexible, in-person role that’s great if you’re in college or want to work around another schedule. You’ll walk neighborhoods, talk with homeowners, build relationships, and earn commission on every job the company completes from your sales.

Employer: Lotus Pest Control

Location: Madison, AL (field-based, home inspections)

(field-based, home inspections) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base pay + commission (10–15% on eligible services)

Full-time outside sales with paid training and a mix of base pay plus strong commission. You’ll inspect homes, recommend pest and moisture solutions, and help protect homeowners’ property while building a steady book of business.

Employer: Rhino Media Inc.

Location: Madison, AL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $700 – $900 per week base + bonuses/commission

Benefits: Health insurance, paid training

In-person, customer-facing sales role (no door-to-door) with a guaranteed weekly base and performance bonuses. Good fit if you want structured training, clear sales goals, and a path into leadership over time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what you really want next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.