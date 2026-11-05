🛒 Madison, AL Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Madison’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from beauty counters to banks and auto shops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: PPG

PPG Location: Madison, AL (onsite at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Athens, AL)

Madison, AL (onsite at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Athens, AL) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends customer service with hands-on technical support for automotive coatings. You’ll troubleshoot issues, manage inventory, and work closely with plant staff, with comprehensive training and strong benefits (health, dental, retirement, paid vacation & holidays).

Employer: Safelite

Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Lead a small team and keep a busy auto glass shop running smoothly—customer service, scheduling mobile jobs, inventory, and safety. Comes with benefits valued at $10K+, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, paid volunteer days, and up to $5,250/year in tuition reimbursement.

Employer: CubeSmart Self-Storage

Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed)

Run a self-storage property end-to-end: renting units, taking payments, meeting sales goals, and keeping the grounds clean and safe. Expect daytime-heavy hours, PTO that grows over time, 401(k) match, and medical plans with HSA contributions.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love makeup and skincare. You’ll help guests pick prestige beauty products, do demos and mini makeovers, and support in-store events while keeping displays stocked and clean. Ulta offers ongoing product training and a busy, beauty-focused retail environment.

Employer: Premier Bank of the South

Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Work in a community-focused bank, handling deposits, answering questions, and matching customers with the right accounts and loans. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like steady customer relationships, and want to grow in banking/finance.

Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices

Location: Madison / Huntsville, AL area

Madison / Huntsville, AL area Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)

Help run a high-traffic tire and auto service center—either as an Assistant Manager (store operations and team support) or Service Manager (customer consults and workflow). Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacations/holidays, PTO, and on-the-job training, with walk-in interviews 7 days a week.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Polish your resume tonight and send out a couple of quick applications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.