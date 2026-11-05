🔧 Madison, AL Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Madison’s growing fast, and so are the jobs that keep our buildings, hospitals, and homes running smoothly. If you like working with your hands and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Madison, AL (HWY 72 W store)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $35.00/hour + possible hourly premiums

Handles exterior facility care: landscaping, snow/ice management, heavy equipment, and basic vehicle upkeep. Good fit if you have 2+ years landscaping/gardening, a clean driving record, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education).

Employer: Huntsville Hospital Health System

Location: Madison Hospital, Madison, AL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Inspects building systems, reports issues, and makes minor repairs to hospital equipment and facilities. You’ll need HS/GED, technical maintenance training, ~6 years’ maintenance experience, and a valid driver’s license. Comes with a full hospital benefits package and lots of training and growth options.

Employer: Lee Company

Location: Madison, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level role helping HVAC techs install and start up residential systems (ductwork, gas piping, venting, electrical). No experience required, HS diploma/GED preferred, and you get solid benefits plus free trade training through Lee Company University.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.