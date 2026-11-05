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🔧 Madison, AL Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings
Madison’s growing fast, and so are the jobs that keep our buildings, hospitals, and homes running smoothly. If you like working with your hands and staying active, these roles are worth a look.
Technician, Facility Services – Exterior Services (DOT)
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Madison, AL (HWY 72 W store)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $35.00/hour + possible hourly premiums
Handles exterior facility care: landscaping, snow/ice management, heavy equipment, and basic vehicle upkeep. Good fit if you have 2+ years landscaping/gardening, a clean driving record, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education).
Mechanic 2 – Madison Hospital Plant Operations (1st Shift)
- Employer: Huntsville Hospital Health System
- Location: Madison Hospital, Madison, AL
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
Inspects building systems, reports issues, and makes minor repairs to hospital equipment and facilities. You’ll need HS/GED, technical maintenance training, ~6 years’ maintenance experience, and a valid driver’s license. Comes with a full hospital benefits package and lots of training and growth options.
Residential HVAC Install Helper
- Employer: Lee Company
- Location: Madison, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Entry-level role helping HVAC techs install and start up residential systems (ductwork, gas piping, venting, electrical). No experience required, HS diploma/GED preferred, and you get solid benefits plus free trade training through Lee Company University.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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