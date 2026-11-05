Dense fog advisory for Merced, Madera, Mendota area

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the Merced - Madera - Mendota area and nearby parts of the Southeast San Joaquin Valley. From midnight tonight to 10 AM PST Friday, visibility may drop to one quarter mile or less because of thick fog.

Drivers in and around Merced, Madera, and Mendota should slow down, use headlights, and leave extra space between cars. Fog may make roads hard to see and could cause dangerous driving conditions during the early morning hours.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®