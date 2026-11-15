Looking for a new four-legged friend in Madera, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Madera County Animal Services for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Madera County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 675-7891

Cristina is a tiny baby Chihuahua mix who’s just starting out in life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of training and cuddles, she could be your girl.

👉 Meet Cristina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Madera County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 675-7891

Meredith is another sweet baby Chihuahua mix who needs a family to teach her all about the world. She’s young, so she’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as she grows into your loyal companion.

👉 Meet Meredith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Madera County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 675-7891

Rose is a young German Shepherd mix, a great age for bonding and training. If you’re looking for an active, smart dog to share adventures with, Rose may be the perfect match for you.

👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Madera, CA, please consider visiting Madera County Animal Services or calling (559) 675-7891 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.