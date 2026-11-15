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🐶 Playful Pups & Loyal Shepherd Mixes Ready in Madera
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Madera, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Madera County Animal Services for someone to bring them home and love them.
Cristina
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Madera County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 675-7891
Cristina is a tiny baby Chihuahua mix who’s just starting out in life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of training and cuddles, she could be your girl.
👉 Meet Cristina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meredith
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Madera County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 675-7891
Meredith is another sweet baby Chihuahua mix who needs a family to teach her all about the world. She’s young, so she’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as she grows into your loyal companion.
👉 Meet Meredith and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rose
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Madera County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 675-7891
Rose is a young German Shepherd mix, a great age for bonding and training. If you’re looking for an active, smart dog to share adventures with, Rose may be the perfect match for you.
👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Madera, CA, please consider visiting Madera County Animal Services or calling (559) 675-7891 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.