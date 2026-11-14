undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Madera manufacturing jobs with multiple openings this month
Madera’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on machine work or big-picture engineering. Here are a few strong picks worth a look.
Coex Operator (Conversion Operator)
- Employer: Sealed Air Corporation
- Location: Madera, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00/hr + $1/hr afternoon shift differential (4 pm–12 am)
Run and monitor production machines in a busy packaging plant, keeping quality and safety on point. This role is great if you have 1+ year machine operator experience, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want strong benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, life insurance, FSA, and paid elder care.
Advanced Engineer, Manufacturing
- Employer: Baltimore Aircoil Company
- Location: Madera, CA
- Type: Full-time (onsite)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead Lean, safety, and cost-out projects in a sheet metal and assembly environment. Ideal if you have a BS in Engineering (Manufacturing/Industrial/Mechanical preferred), 5+ years’ experience, and enjoy driving new technology, tooling, and process improvements on the plant floor.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.