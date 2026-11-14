Madera’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on machine work or big-picture engineering. Here are a few strong picks worth a look.

Employer: Sealed Air Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation Location: Madera, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hr + $1/hr afternoon shift differential (4 pm–12 am)

Run and monitor production machines in a busy packaging plant, keeping quality and safety on point. This role is great if you have 1+ year machine operator experience, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want strong benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, life insurance, FSA, and paid elder care.

Employer: Baltimore Aircoil Company

Location: Madera, CA

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Full-time (onsite) Salary: Not listed

Lead Lean, safety, and cost-out projects in a sheet metal and assembly environment. Ideal if you have a BS in Engineering (Manufacturing/Industrial/Mechanical preferred), 5+ years’ experience, and enjoy driving new technology, tooling, and process improvements on the plant floor.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.