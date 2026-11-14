Looking for a four-legged friend in Madera, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Madera County Animal Services for a loving home to call their own.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Madera County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 675-7891

Rufus is a young German Shepherd mix pup with a beautiful white coat. As a baby, he’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow up with your family. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Rufus could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Rufus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Border Collie mix

Terrier (medium) / Border Collie mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Madera County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 675-7891

Rusty is an adorable Terrier/Border Collie mix puppy with a soft tan-and-white coat. With his mix of breeds, he may grow into an active, smart companion who enjoys playtime and learning new things.

👉 Meet Rusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Kelpie mix

Australian Kelpie mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Madera County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 675-7891

Latte is a young Australian Kelpie mix with a rich chocolate-brown coat. Kelpies are known for their energy and sharp minds, so Latte may be a great fit for an active home that enjoys walks, play, and training.

👉 Meet Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Madera, CA, consider visiting Madera County Animal Services to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (559) 675-7891 can help you learn more about each pup and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.