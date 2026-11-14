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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Madera
Looking for a four-legged friend in Madera, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Madera County Animal Services for a loving home to call their own.
Rufus
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Madera County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 675-7891
Rufus is a young German Shepherd mix pup with a beautiful white coat. As a baby, he’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow up with your family. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Rufus could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Rufus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rusty
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Border Collie mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Madera County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 675-7891
Rusty is an adorable Terrier/Border Collie mix puppy with a soft tan-and-white coat. With his mix of breeds, he may grow into an active, smart companion who enjoys playtime and learning new things.
👉 Meet Rusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Latte
- Breed: Australian Kelpie mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Madera County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 675-7891
Latte is a young Australian Kelpie mix with a rich chocolate-brown coat. Kelpies are known for their energy and sharp minds, so Latte may be a great fit for an active home that enjoys walks, play, and training.
👉 Meet Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Madera, CA, consider visiting Madera County Animal Services to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (559) 675-7891 can help you learn more about each pup and the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.