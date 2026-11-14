Madera’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Madera, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $17.40/hour

Help shoppers find great deals in a fast-paced, off-price retail store. You’ll greet customers, run the register, stock and organize merchandise, and keep the store clean and safe.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Madera, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.78/hour

Front-line role at a busy travel center, serving drivers and travelers. You’ll ring up sales, keep shelves and the restaurant area stocked and clean, and enjoy weekly pay, free daily meals, and fuel discounts.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Madera, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,304/year (starting)

Lead a NAPA store, grow sales, and manage a team in an auto parts retail setting. This role owns the store’s results and comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, bonus potential, and room to grow.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.