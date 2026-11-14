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Madera
Madera Police Honor Records and Support Staff
11 days ago
City of Madera Police Department is recognizing its Records and Support staff during National Law Enforcement Records and Support Personnel Appreciation, thanking them for handling hundreds of records each day and helping with creative themes at community outreach events. The department says this work is vital to its success and to serving the community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Madera Police Department
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