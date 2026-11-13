Madera’s food service scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and hotels. If you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Location: Madera, CA (517 S A St)

Salary: $18.50 – $19.48/hr

Type: Full-time

Prepare large-batch meals for residents in a healthcare setting, working closely with a dietician to meet special diets. Good fit if you have 1+ year cooking in a nursing facility or hospital and want steady hours in one kitchen.

Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Location: Madera, CA (517 S A St)

Salary: $16.58 – $18.48/hr

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Help with meal prep, tray delivery, dishwashing, and cleaning for residents. Some experience helps, but on-the-job training is provided, so this can be a solid entry point into healthcare food service.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality (La Quinta Inn & Suites Madera)

(La Quinta Inn & Suites Madera) Location: Madera, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run the complimentary breakfast area: prep buffet items, keep the kitchen clean, and greet guests with a friendly attitude. Hotel experience and a Food Handler card are preferred, and full-time staff may qualify for benefits like medical, dental, PTO, and 401(k).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts and growth once you hit the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.