undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Madera
🏥 Madera Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Clinical Roles
10 days ago
Madera’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in rehab, nursing, and advanced practice roles. If you’re in patient care or therapy, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Licensed Vocational Nurse, CF – Central California Women’s Facility
- Employer: California Correctional Health Care Services
- Location: Chowchilla (Madera County), CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work as an LVN inside a state correctional facility, providing hands-on nursing care under RN and physician direction. Good fit if you want stable state employment and like structured, team-based care.
Occupational Therapist
- Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
- Location: Madera, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65–$70/hr
Lead OT services in a skilled nursing setting—evaluate, plan, and direct treatment while supervising OTAs and aides. Great for an OTR who enjoys rehab, team leadership, and one-on-one resident progress.
Admissions Coordinator
- Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
- Location: Madera, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-office role focused on welcoming new residents, giving tours, and managing bed availability and paperwork. Good match if you’re organized, people-focused, and like mixing admin work with resident contact.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)
- Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
- Location: Madera, CA
- Type: Per diem
- Salary: $65–$70/hr
Provide speech, language, and swallowing evaluations and treatment for residents in a SNF. Ideal if you want flexible per-diem hours with strong hourly pay in a rehab-focused environment.
Restorative Nurse Assistant (RNA)
- Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
- Location: Madera, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20–$23/hr
Hands-on role helping residents with mobility, transfers, and restorative exercises, plus CNA backup tasks. Great for CNAs with an RNA certificate who enjoy rehab and keeping residents as independent as possible.
Registered Nurse (RN) – NOC Shift
- Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
- Location: Madera, CA
- Type: Full-time, NOC shift
- Salary: $40–$47/hr
Oversee resident care plans, meds, IVs, and supervision of LVNs/CNAs on the night shift. Strong fit if you like nights, detailed charting, and being the go-to clinical lead on the floor.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
- Location: Madera, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65–$70/hr
Evaluate and treat residents to improve strength, balance, and mobility in a SNF setting. Good for PTs who like interdisciplinary rehab work and seeing steady progress with a mostly older adult population.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
- Location: Madera, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19–$22/hr
Provide daily care like bathing, grooming, transfers, and meal help while keeping residents safe and comfortable. A solid entry or next-step role if you’re a CNA who wants steady hours in long-term care.
Clinical Nurse Specialist – Acute Care
- Employer: Valley Children’s Healthcare
- Location: Madera, CA
- Type: Full-time, exempt, day shift
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Advanced practice CNS role leading quality, education, and evidence-based practice in acute care pediatrics. Best for master’s-prepared nurses with CNS certification who want to shape systems and mentor staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or shifts you can ask about.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.