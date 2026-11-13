Madera’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in rehab, nursing, and advanced practice roles. If you’re in patient care or therapy, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: California Correctional Health Care Services

California Correctional Health Care Services Location: Chowchilla (Madera County), CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as an LVN inside a state correctional facility, providing hands-on nursing care under RN and physician direction. Good fit if you want stable state employment and like structured, team-based care.

Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Location: Madera, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65–$70/hr

Lead OT services in a skilled nursing setting—evaluate, plan, and direct treatment while supervising OTAs and aides. Great for an OTR who enjoys rehab, team leadership, and one-on-one resident progress.

Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Location: Madera, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-office role focused on welcoming new residents, giving tours, and managing bed availability and paperwork. Good match if you’re organized, people-focused, and like mixing admin work with resident contact.

Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Location: Madera, CA

Type: Per diem

Salary: $65–$70/hr

Provide speech, language, and swallowing evaluations and treatment for residents in a SNF. Ideal if you want flexible per-diem hours with strong hourly pay in a rehab-focused environment.

Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Location: Madera, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$23/hr

Hands-on role helping residents with mobility, transfers, and restorative exercises, plus CNA backup tasks. Great for CNAs with an RNA certificate who enjoy rehab and keeping residents as independent as possible.

Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Location: Madera, CA

Type: Full-time, NOC shift

Salary: $40–$47/hr

Oversee resident care plans, meds, IVs, and supervision of LVNs/CNAs on the night shift. Strong fit if you like nights, detailed charting, and being the go-to clinical lead on the floor.

Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Location: Madera, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65–$70/hr

Evaluate and treat residents to improve strength, balance, and mobility in a SNF setting. Good for PTs who like interdisciplinary rehab work and seeing steady progress with a mostly older adult population.

Employer: Madera Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Location: Madera, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$22/hr

Provide daily care like bathing, grooming, transfers, and meal help while keeping residents safe and comfortable. A solid entry or next-step role if you’re a CNA who wants steady hours in long-term care.

Employer: Valley Children’s Healthcare

Location: Madera, CA

Type: Full-time, exempt, day shift

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Advanced practice CNS role leading quality, education, and evidence-based practice in acute care pediatrics. Best for master’s-prepared nurses with CNS certification who want to shape systems and mentor staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or shifts you can ask about.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.