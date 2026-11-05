🏭 Multiple Madera Manufacturing Jobs, $18–$28/hr+ Night & Swing

Madera’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in packaging. If you like hands-on work and steady shifts, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sealed Air Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation Location: Madera, CA

Salary: $18+/hr + $1.00/hr shift premium (4 pm–12 am)

Type: Full-time

This role is all about checking quality on bubble wrap, foam, and mailers. You’ll inspect and test materials, keep clear records, help solve quality issues, and support training and safety on the production floor.

Also listed here (same job, same requisition): Indeed posting

Employer: Sealed Air Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation Location: Madera, CA

Salary: $24.00–$28.00/hr + $2.00/hr shift premium

Type: Full-time

Run and monitor extrusion lines to make film products, check quality, and keep things running safely and smoothly. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, okay with lifting up to 40 lbs, and like night shift pay.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.