🏥 Madera, CA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $290K+

Madera’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from clinics to state facilities. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and keep your commute short.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)

CompHealth (hospital-employed role) Location: Madera, CA

Salary: About $290,000/year

Type: Full-time

100% outpatient internal medicine with a Monday–Friday, 8–5 schedule (option for 4x10s). Manage a reasonable panel (about 18–24 patients/day) in a stable, hospital-employed setting; J-1 and H-1B visa sponsorship available, and CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interviews.

Employer: California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS)

Location: Chowchilla, CA (Madera County)

Type: Full-time, State of California position

Senior-level psychologist role serving as a clinical systems expert and advisor to prison leadership on quality and performance. This job offers potential recruitment and retention bonuses (up to $30,000 total) plus a possible $10,000 stipend and monthly differentials, with applications reviewed on set dates through early 2027.

Employer: Valley Pediatrics

Location: Madera, CA (2339 W. Cleveland Ave #101)

(2339 W. Cleveland Ave #101) Pay: $18.00 – $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Front desk + MA support in a pediatric clinic: greeting patients, answering phones, verifying insurance (PPO, HMO, Medi-Cal), and collecting copays. Bilingual English/Spanish is a plus, and they offer medical, dental, vision, disability, and paid time off; 1 year of customer service and medical terminology experience preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often grow roles around good people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.