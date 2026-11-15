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Treasure Island
📅 Madeira Beach Christmas Classic Car & Cart Parade Dec. 13, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Christmas classic car & cart parade with PCSO display
Bring the family out for the City of Madeira Beach Christmas Classic Car and Cart Parade and check out a vintage Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on display.
Date: Sunday, December 13, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM
Location: 9000 West Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island
PCSO plans to have a vintage cruiser and other displays at the event.
Note: Scheduled displays are subject to change without notice.
More Info: PCSO
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