📅 Christmas classic car & cart parade with PCSO display

Bring the family out for the City of Madeira Beach Christmas Classic Car and Cart Parade and check out a vintage Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on display.

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Location: 9000 West Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island

PCSO plans to have a vintage cruiser and other displays at the event.

Note: Scheduled displays are subject to change without notice.