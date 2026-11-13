📅 60th Annual Holiday Boat Parade set for Dec. 12, 2026

Mark your calendar for Saturday, December 12, 2026 for the 60th Annual Madeira Beach Festival of Lights Holiday Boat Parade.

The parade starts at 6:15 p.m. at ROC Park, winds through Madeira Beach’s finger canals, and wraps up at John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk between 8:30–9:00 p.m.

Great viewing spots:

ROC Park – Merry Market, live music, holiday fun, and the official parade kickoff.

– Merry Market, live music, holiday fun, and the official parade kickoff. Along the waterfront and finger canals – Watch the decorated boats cruise by.

– Watch the decorated boats cruise by. John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk – Festive atmosphere with shopping, dining, and parade views.

Boat owner? You’re invited to join the parade. Decorate your vessel, gather your crew, and register online using the Holiday Boat Parade Application for a chance at cash prizes:

1st place – $900

2nd place – $700

3rd place – $500

Additional prizes through 9th place.

Come help light up Madeira Beach and celebrate 60 years of holiday magic on the water!