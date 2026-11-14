Mercer running back Zahmari Palode-Gary tries to reel in a pass during a game earlier this season. Palode-Gary rushed for 249 yards on the day against Tennessee Tech on Saturday. Donn Kester/For The Telegraph

The Mercer Bears used a punishing rushing attack and timely defense to knock off No. 9 Tennessee Tech on the road Saturday, winning 38-31 over the Golden Eagles to clinch a share of the Southern Conference championship for the third straight year.

Huge win, man. It’s a win that has eluded me since I’ve been at Mercer. I thought we were close twice in the (head coach Drew Cronic) era,” said Taylor in an interview with 100.9 The Creek after the game. Taylor was a defensive coordinator at Mercer under Cronic.

“To come out and win on the road versus a Top 10 team, we built this thing from scratch. For us to bring this group together, and the way we won it, we did it in dominant fashion.”

The No. 13 Bears completely dominated on offense thanks to success on the ground, led by running back Zahmari Palode-Gary’s incredible 249 rushing yards and one touchdown.

“It felt great. This is the biggest stage. Coming out here and being that guy for my team, I’m just glad we won. That’s all I’m worried about,” Palode-Gary said on the radio broadcast.

Taylor knew his team dominated on the ground, but even he was wowed by Palode-Gary’s statline.

“We ran for over 400 yards, man. That’s our identity, we want to be physical and punish people,” Taylor said in his interview. “Wow. 249 (yards)? I did not know that. We needed every yard. (He) stepped up.”

Quarterback JP Pickles, who took over the starting role recently in part because of his short-range rushing ability, chipped in with bruising carries to sustain drives and rack up 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns. One of those runs featured a hurdle over a Tennessee Tech defender that garnered gasps from fans.

“That was a huge play, that (should be on the) Sportscenter Top 10,” Taylor said. “He’s run through people, now he went over somebody.”

Mercer quarterback JP Pickles pitches one out to a teammate during the Bears’ 28-19 win over The Citadel on Halloween. Donn Kester/For The Telegraph

Mercer can win the conference outright with a victory against East Tennessee State next week in the final game of the regular season. Regardless, the Bears (9-2, 6-1 in conference) have proved themselves the class of the SoCon for yet another year with new head coach Joel Taylor. Mercer has almost certainly secured a spot in the FCS Playoffs for the fourth consecutive year as well.

The Bears did an excellent job of disrupting the Golden Eagles’ game script to begin the contest, turning things into a defense struggle early on. Simon Zeidan drilled a field goal in the first quarter to give Mercer a 3-0 lead before Pickles showed his impressive rushing ability, taking one to the house from 42 yards out to make it 10-0 just before the second quarter.

Devon Caldwell capped an impressive drive filled with chunk plays when he rushed in for a touchdown to make it 17-0 in the second quarter with about seven minutes until halftime.

From that point on, though, Mercer looked complacent. Tennessee Tech settled in a bit on offense, protecting quarterback Jax Leatherwood to allow some offensive steam to build. The Bears struggled the most right before halftime, as they allowed a touchdown with less than two minutes before the break, then gifted Tennessee Tech with a field goal that allowed the Golden Eagles to make it 17-10.

The third quarter started in eerily similar fashion, as Mercer gave away another fumble that Tennessee Tech returned for a touchdown to tie the game up and steal some momentum. The Bears did an excellent job of bouncing back, with a long play to star wideout Brayden Smith setting up another rushing touchdown by Pickles to make it 24-17.

The game took on a frantic pace from there as both offenses rolled in the third quarter. Pickles scored another rushing touchdown, but every Bears effort was answered by the Golden Eagles. The game was tied 31-31 heading into the fourth.

Even after Tennessee Tech tied things up with a 66-yard rushing touchdown before the end of the third, Palode-Gary struck again in the fourth quarter despite exiting briefly with an injury. The running back added to his career performance with a 60-yard trip to the end zone to give Mercer a critical 38-31 lead.

That came with about 10 minutes left to play. While the Golden Eagles looked like they would drive down and knot things up again, Mercer got a critical stop in its own territory, stopping Tennessee Tech on a fourth-and-7 play with about 7 minutes left to take control of the momentum.

Mercer couldn’t sustain a drive to end the game there, but a critical play more or less iced things soon after when Evin McDowell reeled in a superb interception off a tipped pass on the boundary. The Bears drove downfield and converted first downs as the Golden Eagles burned their timeouts. Tennessee Tech got one last shot after Mercer ran out of downs near the goalline, but a haphazard Hail Mary attempt failed to end the game.

With a share of the SoCon title secured, the Bears are set to face East Tennessee State in their final regular season game at home next Saturday. Mercer can clinch a third consecutive outright trophy with a win in that showdown.