The front page of the Macon Daily Telegraph-Confederate on April 20, 1865, was relatively normal. But that same day, Union soldiers bore down on Macon, which led to the Telegraph’s presses grinding to a halt. Telegraph Archives / Newspapers.com

For four years during the Civil War, Macon had been a vital stronghold for the Confederacy — a bustling rail hub churning out arms and ammunition, warehousing rebel gold and sheltering wounded soldiers in makeshift hospitals.

Spared by Gen. William T. Sherman’s destructive march months earlier, the city had swelled with refugees who believed they had found a safe haven.

That illusion shattered in April 1865.

Bearing down on Middle Georgia were more than 13,000 Union cavalrymen led by Gen. James Harrison Wilson, a 27-year-old West Point graduate intent on obliterating the South’s remaining war factories and rail links.

On April 20, federal troops rode into Macon. Under Union occupation, The Telegraph’s newsroom fell silent — and for the only time in its 200-year history, the thumping heartbeat of its printing press stopped.

Every warning sign had pointed to this moment. Yet the owner of the city’s largest newspaper had refused to see it coming.

The moving appeal

In January 1861, when Georgia became the fifth state to secede from the union, the news was greeted with jubilation on the streets of Macon.

Though some city’s influential residents were wary, many people paraded through downtown, singing and celebrating.

On Jan. 22, 1861, The Macon Daily Telegraph — then owned by Joseph Clisby — ran a front page article challenging President-elect Abraham Lincoln and Horace Greeley, owner of the New York Tribune, known for its antislavery stance.

“Now why should Greeley, old Abe and the Republicans oppose secession? Why should they? Don’t they say that the South is a disgrace to the Union? Then why not throw her out of it. Is she not a miserable, dependent section, unable to take care of herself or pay her own postage? … Is she not a ‘relic of barbarism’ and ‘a disgrace to the 19th century?’”

On the same front page, another article expressed confidence — if not naivete — that the looming war could be avoided and there would be “a bloodless revolution.”

“Mr. Lincoln’s administration will soon get tired of their threatened system of blockages and give it up as unavailing,” it read.

Of course, that didn’t happen. On April 12, 1861, war erupted after Confederate troops opened fire on Union-occupied Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina.

The South’s forces won some major battles early. But the Union Army exacted a heavy toll on the Confederate Army at the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863, took control of the Mississippi River during the Siege of Vicksburg and, in 1864, destroyed infrastructure and farms throughout Georgia on Sherman’s March to the Sea.

On April 11, 1865, the Memphis Daily Appeal’s owner John McClanahan and his editor John Dumble arrived in Macon after traveling by wagon and rail from Columbus, which Wilson was on the verge of capturing.

With them, they had some of the South’s most precious cargo: a coveted steam-powered printing press and decades-worth of bound newspapers. They went to the office of the renamed Macon Daily Telegraph-Confederate, by then owned by Henry Flash.

The duo had been on the run around the Southeast, trying to evade Union attempts to destroy the press and to continue printing the fiercely pro-Confederate papers. Macon was their final stop during the war.

Union troops had been hunting McClanahan for years, dubbing his press “The Moving Appeal.” In a book that bears the same name, author B.G. Ellis wrote that “the roads from Columbus were now a solid mass of vehicles, pedestrians and horsemen all racing for the roads to Macon” and elsewhere.

Flash, it seems, remained unconcerned. He wrote in the Telegraph-Confederate the next day: “We had the pleasure of a visit from the veteran editor of the Appeal. He appears to be in robust health, not in the least affected by the severe campaigning the Yankees have from time imposed on him.”

Three days after they arrived, President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated April 14.

Wilson had captured Columbus by April 17. According to the Telegraph-Confederate’s coverage at the time, Macon would still be safe from Union forces.

Gone like a flash

Flash had purchased The Macon Daily Confederate shortly after moving to the city in 1864. Months later, he bought The Macon Daily Telegraph from Clisby, merging the two papers.

After receiving information that Wilson and his men were about 70 miles away on Wednesday, April 19, 1865, the Telegraph-Confederate reported, “Unpleasant as this information may be, we feel constrained to believe it, and also to believe that the enemy will be before the defenses of Macon by Friday.”

Despite saying that, the newspaper dismissed rumors the next day that the Union troops had made it to Thomaston, about 40 miles west.

“We have positive information that they were not at Barnesville up to ten o’ clock this morning, and believe they are not and have not been to Thomaston.”

Still, in that same edition, the Telegraph-Confederate called on Maconites to barricade the city with loads of cotton and asked plantation owners to send their slaves to help build military defenses. The balance of denial and preparation wasn’t abnormal for Flash, who had ditched Clisby’s more neutral tone for bold calls to action.

Despite Flash’s effort to downplay the Union’s advance, Confederate-era journalism was nearing its end in Macon.

When Confederate Maj. Gen. Howell Cobb surrendered Macon by dinnertime on April 20, Flash was gone. So were the Memphis Daily Appeal leaders. All that remained was an empty Telegraph-Confederate office and, inside, the Daily Appeal’s famed press.

Wilson’s division swept through downtown and announced Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Of the night of the surrender, Ellis wrote: “As Flash bolted out for the street with the last issue and the cash box, he abdicated the command to one of his accounting room employees.”

Records from the Washington Memorial Library showed Flash moved to his boyhood hometown — Galveston, Texas — after spending time in the North. A famed poet, he left behind his career as a newspaperman to “devote himself more exclusively to his mercantile pursuits,” according to The Galveston Daily News in June 1866.

A daily scramble

After a short hiatus, a new paper came out of the Cherry Street newsroom. The Daily Evening News was published by former Telegraph-Confederate staffers on April 25, 1865.

The makeshift newspaper managed to pump out at least two editions, with its last known paper publishing May 4. Simultaneously, according to Ellis, Union soldiers broke into the newsroom and began running their own paper. For three weeks, the two papers operated out of the same newsroom.

The Union had banned Confederate propaganda, which is partially why Flash left.

The Macon Daily Telegraph would return May 11, dropping the word “Confederate” from its name. In 1869, Clisby once again became co-owner of the publication.

As Macon emerged from government collapse, The Daily Telegraph no longer wrote to Confederate citizens. It had to find a new voice in a transformed political landscape.

In a piece headlined “To Georgians,” it called for Southern reconstruction and adopting a more moderate tone compared to Flash’s staunch Confederate support.

“If your house be in flames, no matter who set it on fire, the best thing you can do is to join in with anybody who will help you save the building,” the article read, “or even a portion of it.”