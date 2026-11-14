ACE junior running back Jedd Kenley (26) breaks off a touchdown during a game earlier this season. ACE got its first playoff win in school history Friday with a victory over Jasper County. Mark Powell/For The Telegraph

The GHSA and GIAA playoffs are both in full swing, and several Macon teams earned victories Friday night as the playoffs began.

The ACE Gryphons went on the road and made history, as the school won its first playoff game ever with a victory against Jasper County. Meanwhile, Northeast also advanced out of the first round on the GHSA side. Howard lost its first-round playoff tilt 24-6 against Calhoun on Saturday.

On the GIAA side, Stratford defeated St. Anne-Pacelli to secure a trip to the state championship for the second straight year.

SCORES:

Stratford 42, St. Anne-Pacelli 7

ACE Charter 14, Jasper County 10

Northeast 49, Thomson 28

Calhoun 24, Howard 6