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American Football
HS football playoffs: ACE gets first-ever playoff win, Howard falls in first round
By Micah Johnston,12 days ago
The GHSA and GIAA playoffs are both in full swing, and several Macon teams earned victories Friday night as the playoffs began.
The ACE Gryphons went on the road and made history, as the school won its first playoff game ever with a victory against Jasper County. Meanwhile, Northeast also advanced out of the first round on the GHSA side. Howard lost its first-round playoff tilt 24-6 against Calhoun on Saturday.
On the GIAA side, Stratford defeated St. Anne-Pacelli to secure a trip to the state championship for the second straight year.
SCORES:
Stratford 42, St. Anne-Pacelli 7
ACE Charter 14, Jasper County 10
Northeast 49, Thomson 28
Calhoun 24, Howard 6
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