A gaggle of Eagles and Vikings collide during Stratford’s big playoff win over St. Anne-Pacelli in the GIAA Class AAAA state tournament. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph

St. Anne-Pacelli knew the terrain.

The Vikings were in Macon a week ago, only a few miles away, and tied after a quarter of play and down a score early in the second quarter.

But that’s where the similarities between St. Anne-Pacellis’ win over FPD last week and its showdown with Stratford ended.

Instead of a Vikings win, Stratford rolled into the GIAA Class AAAA state championship game for the second straight year with an almost routine 42-7 semifinal win Friday over St. Anne-Pacelli Friday night at Cantrell Stadium.

“We didn’t execute there at the beginning on offense,” Stratford head coach Paul Carroll said. “I thought we really played lights out on defense, then offensively, I think we got it rolling there.”

The Eagles improved to 10-2 with their seventh game passing the 40-point mark and fifth time the opponent was held to single digits or shut out.

Stratford wideout Jett Johnston eyes a St. Anne-Pacelli tackler as he sprints upfield during the Eagles’ playoff win over the Vikings. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph

St. Anne-Pacelli’s season ended at 7-5, two of those losses coming against Stratford, which cruised 46-14 on the road in mid-August.

“After watching film, I know they’ve gotten better, and we have, too,” Carroll said. “I knew defensively they were going to take some things away from us … and we did come back to it a little bit later.”

The Eagles will head down Interstate 16 to Carroll’s alma mater, Georgia Southern, to take on Bulloch Academy, which is located less than 10 minutes from the Georgia Southern stadium.

Bulloch handled Brookstone 44-14 in its semifinal.

So, the two AAAA finalists handled their opponents from Columbus in the semifinal.

It was an oddly similar start for St. Anne-Pacelli, on paper. That the Vikings were even with the Eagles after a quarter was a bit of a surprise, since the Eagles were moving a little better.

Stratford quarterback Tucker Johnston tries to evade a St. Anne-Pacelli defender during the Eagles’ win in the second round of the GIAA Class AAAA state playoffs. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph

Then came Strtaford’s third possession, which started on the Vikings’ 7 and ended 16 plays later when Cale Smith scored on a hard 9-yard run. The drive had 11 runs and 5 passes and ate up more than six minutes.

Stratford’s defense, on point all night, forced a three-and-out and short punt — an issue for SA-P all night — that the offense turned into a 5-play, 32-yard scoring drive, capped by Morris Butler’s nice spin-move catch of a short pass for the 9-yard score at the 6:05 mark of the second quarter.

A week ago, St. Anne-Pacelli went down 14-0 with 2:48 left, answering with a score.

There was no such answer this time.

The Eagles again got great field position after a punt, and covered 38 yards on mostly penalties, thanks to two pass interference calls on consecutive plays.

Smith went in from 11 yards out on a draw, with George Dunn’s kick making it 21-0 with 2:31 left.

St. Anne-Pacelli spent much of the night in the opposite of the red zone, inside its own 25. Such was the case to start the third quarter, the Eagles needing only four plays to cover 40 yards.

After a quality scramble by Tucker Johnston, Brady Flournoy got very open for a 34-yard touchdown on fourth and four.

Lather, rinse, repeat. The Vikings punted from their 20, and the Eagles got it on the 29. Almost a rerun, except for Stratford losing four on fourth-and-goal at the 1.

Another score followed the inevitable three-and-out that followed, Jett Johnston lining up at wildcat and faking a handoff before powering in from the 5 on fourth and 1.

Stratford wideout Cale Smith leaves a Vikings defender in the dust en route to a touchdown during the Eagles’ playoff win. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph

Feathers were ruffled as a Viking and Eagle debated the evening’s events, the Vikings getting a little too verbally frisky and earning a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties.

Right after another PAT kick, Dunn kicked off from Pacelli’s 35.

A fumble gave Stratford the ball on the Vikings’ 41, and Smith ended the drive with a 4-yard run with 8:11 left in the game.

Youngsters got caught napping, and St. Anne-Pacelli broke the shutout less than a minute later with an 85-yard pass.

A mild blemish on the night.

So good was Stratford’s field position that the first-team offense 339 yards on 58 plays, a nice 5.8 yards a snap.

Tucker Johnston was sharp, completing 18 of 24 for 231 yards, hitting eight teammates with passes.

Adding to the night’s joy was the return of standout sophomore linebacker and running back Aaron Jefferson, out since suffering a knee injury against John Milledge on Oct. 23.

He got his first snaps on defense to start the third quarter, and was in on tackles on the first two plays.

“He’s probably not 100 percent,” Carroll said. “About 90, 80 percent. I let him make that decision. He was kind of hesitant.”

That went away. He didn’t see any action on offense, but Johnston was happy to see the owner of 9 rushing TDs in six games back on the field, even if not behind him.

“Great player, great player,” Johnston said. “He’s awesome.”

His return on offense adds to a backfield that grew only deeper in his absence, led by Morris Butler and bolstered with Smith and Tucker and Jett Johnston.

“We got a bunch of backs,” Tucker Johnston said.

And a bunch of defenders who combine with an offense and special teams to put the “favorite” stamp on Stratford to repeat. .

“We’re playing good football,” Carroll said. “The biggest thing is I’m always ‘you can get better.’ And our guys understand that.”