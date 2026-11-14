Northeast’s defense, led by Idrissa Muhammad applies pressure to stop a Thomson drive. Mark S Powell/For The Telegraph

Star sophomore quarterback Jordan Wiggins, who is ranked as a 3-star prospect by 247sports, accounted for six touchdowns Friday night, leading Northeast to a 49-28 victory over Thomson in the first round of the GHSA Class AAA football playoffs.

The No. 11-seeded Raiders improved to 9-2 and advanced to the second round behind four touchdown passes and two scoring runs from Wiggins, who repeatedly escaped pressure and punished the Bulldog secondary downfield with deep balls to his speedy receivers. No. 22 seed Thomson finished their season tonight 5-6.

“He’s just continuing to grow,” Northeast coach Jeremy Wiggins said of his son.

The game opened with both offenses struggling to sustain drives. Jordan Wiggins was intercepted in the first quarter as he tried to throw the ball out of bounds, but Thomson failed to take advantage, turning the ball over on downs.

Northeast used a strong second half to defeat Thomson 49-28 in the opening round of the 2026 GHSA Class AAA playoffs. Jordan Wiggins (12) locks in on his receiver. Mark S Powell/For The Telegraph

Northeast broke through early in the second quarter when Wiggins connected with Scottavian Thomas on a beautifully-placed moon ball that went for a 50-yard touchdown score. A missed extra point left the Raiders ahead 6-0.

Thomson responded with a physical drive on the ground that was capped off with a direct snap to running back Zay Brinson, whose 1-yard touchdown run gave the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead.

In Northeast’s next drive, it was clear Wiggins liked the matchup he had with his receivers one-on-one to the outside. He went back to the deep ball, this time with a 55-yard touchdown bomb, layering a lofty throw to a receiver on the sideline who bursted to the end zone after the catch to put Northeast ahead 12-7 at halftime.

After the Thomson drive came up short, the Raiders continued to lean on Wiggins as he made his most electric play of the night. After an unsuccessful run on first down, the Raiders went back to what had been working all night, the air attack.

Near the 50-yard line Wiggins took a few seconds to scan the field before a Thomson defensive lineman came barreling toward him in the backfield. Wiggins dodged the pressure, ran forward a few steps in the pocket and jumped with both feet off the ground as he launched a perfect deep ball to a streaking receiver down field who made an over the shoulder adjustment to find pay dirt.

The Raiders now led 18-7.

On the next drive, Thomson quarterback Quaderrion Hunt responded to Wiggins’ special play with one of his own. Hunt threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Collin Belton, and a successful two-point conversion trimmed the deficit to 18-15.

After the clinic Wiggins had been putting on through the air, the do-it-all quarterback showed off his breakaway speed. After having a 65-yard touchdown run erased by a late holding penalty, he drove Northeast downfield and scrambled into the end zone from 20 yards out to make it 26-15.

Thomson responded again with another successful drive on the ground, finishing it off with Brinson punching it in from 1-yard out, pulling the Bulldogs within five points entering the fourth quarter.

Just as the upset seemed to be in reach for 22-seeded Thomson, Wiggins put the game away with a 60-yard touchdown run, breaking a tackle near the goal line, dragging a defender into the end zone, extending Northeast’s lead to 34-21.

The Raiders’ defense delivered the decisive blow moments later. With Thomson threatening to score, a Northeast defender stripped Brinson near the goal line and returned the fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, making it 42-21.

Kortnei Williams (7) sparks the Raiders offense with a long punt return in Northeast’s opening round playoff win over Thomson. Mark S Powell/For The Telegraph

Hunt was able to quickly connect with Belton for another touchdown to make the final score more respectable, but Northeast continued their onslaught as Wiggins found Thomas on a short pass that turned into a 50-yard score to seal the win.

Despite the commanding victory, Jeremy Wiggins said the Raiders must improve their discipline and special teams play before the next round of the playoffs.

“We want to focus on preparation,” he said. He specifically pointed to the kicking game, which has “been up and down all year,” and said the team must clean up the penalties that plagued Friday’s win.

Macon’s Northeast Raiders will move on to round two of the GHSA playoffs next week, and the Raiders caught a break on the other side of the bracket. The higher seed in the other matchup, No. 6 Ringgold, lost at home to No. 27 North Murray, so Northeast will get to host its second-round playoff tilt next week.