A poster in Vineville Academy in Macon shows a list of guidelines for students regarding AI use on certain assignments. Jason Vorhees/THE TELEGRAPH

In Bibb County Schools, the answer to whether students are allowed to use artificial intelligence tools for a classroom assignment comes down to a color.

Red means no AI. Yellow means ask first. Green means yes.

These three colors are plastered on posters in classrooms to serve as a shared language for students and teachers to navigate technology that is changing faster than school rules can be rewritten, said Kevin Adams, the district’s chief information officer.

A poster in Vineville Academy in Macon shows a list of guidelines for students regarding AI use on certain assignments. Jason Vorhees/THE TELEGRAPH

“AI is not going away, and it’s always evolving, so there will be a need for ongoing discussion to establish what the proper governance is so that we can make the best decisions for students and staff,” Adams said. “You can’t simply have policy about it because the policy will be outdated pretty quickly.”

Still, in a world inundated with online tools, the district’s main goal is to ensure students understand AI, question its outputs and use it responsibly, he said.

MagicSchool AI is a suite of various AI tools funded by the district and designed to streamline teachers’ lesson planning and quiz curation. Students can also use generative chatbots for research paper assistance.

But the district’s use of AI goes beyond a single platform. Students also use Amira Learning as a reading coach, while other K-12 tools, such as Microsoft Copilot, have integrated features of their own, Adams said.

As the district adopts AI tools, it has also strengthened data privacy protections through stricter reviews of digital resources and multifactor authentication for students, Adams added.

Seventeen-year-old Rutland High junior Matthew Tharp has even noticed AI in his school’s social media posts, often depicting colorful graphics, he said.

Tharp has put the technology to use himself, cutting the hours-long process of creating social content for his student-led fellowship club to just minutes.

He said he sees similar potential for schoolwork when AI is used responsibly — helping students break down complex math equations or uncover details about historical figures that textbooks omit.

“I just feel like most students use (AI) wrongly,” he said. “I feel like it should not only give you answers, which most students use it for, because it can also teach you more about a topic.”

The challenge for schools is distinguishing between AI used as a learning aid and AI used as a shortcut. The district’s 2026-27 code of conduct draws that line by classifying the unauthorized use of AI to complete or submit assignments as cheating or plagiarism. Listed as level-two acts of misconduct, a violation may result in parent/guardian involvement or detention.

With MagicSchool AI, teachers can create supervised online spaces and monitor students’ interactions with AI while they work, Adams said. The district also uses filtering systems and lockdown browsers to restrict access to other AI tools on district-issued devices during testing.

Those safeguards, including the state’s recent cellphone ban, help curb students’ reliance on AI for answers but offer less control over how they use technology at home, Adams added.

“No matter what safeguards are in place with our district technology, students are going to have access at home or elsewhere,” Adams said. “But they still know that they ought not to do it, and so when they choose to do that … there are consequences.”

To his knowledge, students caught with AI apps open during tests automatically receive zeros, Tharp said. But policies on AI use for other classroom assignments vary by teacher.

“Some teachers encourage you to use it. It just really depends because some of them are kind of against it,” Tharp said.

Kanisha Williams teaches a teaching as a profession class at Hutching College and Career Academy Nov. 13. Jason Vorhees/THE TELEGRAPH

Kanisha Williams, a first-year instructor of the Teaching as a Profession pathway at William S. Hutching College & Career Academy, said AI is not integrated into her course, which gives students weekly hands-on teaching experience in elementary schools.

Still, Williams said she emphasizes accountability, telling students to explain what they’ve learned in essays without copy-and-pasted answers.

“AI is becoming a part of education, and I just want the students to understand that there are going to be technological changes, but we just have to make sure we become more efficient with how we use it.”

For teachers, whose work often stretches beyond the school day, AI can help combat teacher burnout by generating activities, Williams said. It can also save time on routine tasks and allow educators to focus more on students, she added.

But AI is no replacement for teachers, Williams said.

“I tell my students you build relationships when you’re a teacher, and technology can develop lessons, but it doesn’t understand students’ personal experiences or their emotions,” she said.

Adams said the technology will transform what Bibb students can do in the classroom and help prepare them for what comes next.

“Whether they’re in the early grades or they’re on the verge of graduating, they’re going to encounter AI in life, and we want them to be able to do that with confidence,” Adams said.