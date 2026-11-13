Mid-Georgia Gateway Joint Development Authority at Audi Factory in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, Germany. Macon-Bibb County/Photo Courtesy of

Macon-Bibb County invested $7 million to develop the Middle Georgia megasite where Audi AG plans to build a $4.2 billion plant that will employ 4,500 people.

In return, the county is set to receive roughly $56 million in payments from the company, which are to begin in 2028 and span 20 years, according to the economic development agreement.

The total economic footprint from the plant’s construction and operation could reach $49.3 billion by 2035, and annually the plant could generate $8.54 billion from production, according to a report from Middle Georgia State University’s Center for Economic Analysis.

As is, the plant — which will be located on Peach County land that’s 25 miles from Macon — could become one of Middle Georgia’s biggest employers. A potential second phase of the project could bring in another 3,000 jobs and another $3 billion in investment, according to the agreement with Audi.

The Middle Georgia State report also noted an additional 4,500 jobs could be generated on top of the initial 4,500 promised from the plant’s opening. Jobs in supply chain logistics, warehousing and transportation will crop up to ensure the production of Audi’s premium SUVs, said Greg George, director of MGA’s Center for Economic Analysis.

The jobs, which officials say will pay $63,000 on average, generate income that can be spent by locals and then spent again by businesses for what economists call a “multiplier effect,” where an initial seed of money snowballs into a larger economic impact, George said.

More than a thousand manufacturing jobs have been added in Bibb County since 2016, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“That’s an infusion of new minds, new workers, new human capital into the area with the ideas. They need housing, they need schools, and that puts pressure to really get things where they need to be,” George said.

President Donald Trump announced the massive project at a rally in Perry last month. Gov. Brian Kemp along with state and local officials worked for more than two years to lock in the deal.

While Audi’s parent company operates an automotive plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the one built in Middle Georgia will be Audi’s first in the states.

Full operation of the plant is expected by 2030.

From 2017 to 2025, The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority created a total of $3.26 billion in new investment and 5,568 jobs through dozens of projects, according to an authority report.

Irving Tissue, one of the county’s largest manufacturers, has invested $1.5 billion in the county since 2017.

At least $958.4 million in various incentives were offered to Audi for the first phase. The deal includes free worker training and a training center built for the German manufacturer.

Instead of property taxes, Audi will compensate local governments through Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT), which Macon will see a portion of.

The lion’s share of the PILOT payments, 57% of them, will go toward Peach County, followed by 19% each to Bibb and Houston counties, and 5% to the city of Fort Valley.

Macon-Bibb County will receive 60% of those PILOT deposits, while the county’s industrial authority will receive 40%.

The Technical College System of Georgia will also put $6 million toward recruitment efforts.

Those students could come from the Bibb County School District.

The district — in partnership with the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority — is positioned to provide a ready supply of engineers and skilled laborers with the district’s advanced manufacturing pathway.

The district installed state-of-the-art manufacturing machinery at its Innovation and Technology Academy over the summer and announced new classes for Bibb County public schools students to learn a modern approach to manufacturing.

Bibb Schools Superintendent Dan Sims said new job sites like the Audi plant give the district incentive to get more of its students engaged in dual enrollment.

“The whole plant coming here is just a host of different pathways a student can take and have a career at this plant that’s gonna outlive all of us,” Sims said.