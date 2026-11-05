Veterans Day Parade, new plays and more: don't miss these Macon events

Participants march in the 2025 iteration of the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Macon. Matt Odom/For The Telegraph

Veterans Day Parade

Sunday, Nov. 8

Downtown Macon

3-4 p.m.

Free

This year’s Veterans Day parade will feature its largest participation to date, according to Hannah Theus, director of Marketing for the Cherry Blossom Festival, which will be organizing the parade. There will be 75 participants, including more than 20 veteran-specific entries.

Middle Georgia’s Rolling Thunder Chapter Three, a POW-MIA advocacy group, will march with a “Chair of Honor” for soldiers lost or missing in action. Gold Star Mother Cathy Krattli, who lost her son, U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Billy Taylor, in Iraq in 2005 will be a part of the parade as well as a group honoring the pioneering African American Marines who trained at the segregated Montford Point Camp in New River, North Carolina.

Additionally, the parade will feature mayors from Macon, Warner Robins, Fort Valley, Byron, Perry and a city councilman from Centerville accompanied by a local veteran.

Amazon is a presenting sponsor of the parade and will have a float featuring some of the veterans that work for the company. Other parade floats include a float honoring the Warner Robins Air Force Base and Middle Georgia Honor Flight The parade will also have bands from Cirrus and M.A. Evans academies.

“We ask that people arrive early because we are so excited for a C-130 Flyover at 3 p.m. thanks to Robins Air Force Base,” said Theus.

The parade begins on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street. Then travels down Cherry Street, turns right onto First Street and then turns right onto Mulberry Street before ending back at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Macon Love v. Savannah Shamrocks

Saturday, Nov. 7

Carolyn Creighton Park

150 Willie Smokie Glover Drive., 31201

11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Free

One thing you can expect at a Macon Love rugby game is a lot of action, according to Macon Love Rugby President Chad Keith.

“Rugby is a sport where the ball is constantly in play,” Keith said.

With no timeouts, the play rarely stops.

While the Macon Love Rugby organization is co-ed, the competition team is composed of only men currently (the team is looking for more female members).

Those hoping the match on Saturday against the Shamrocks will be vitriolic may be a little disappointed, as the small world of rugby in Georgia doesn’t lend itself to intense rivalries. Even without the high drama of organizational enemies, the non-stop play should keep attendees more than entertained.

Macon’s Big Bike Ride

Saturday, Nov. 7

Rosa Parks Square

First Street, 31201

2:30 p.m. Kickoff Party and registration

4:00 p.m. Ride starts

$10 General Admission

$60 Supporter Bundle (comes with Bike Walk Macon Big Bike Ride T-shirt, a year’s membership to the organization and one registration for the bike ride)

Free Children under 12 (all minors under 16 must be accompanied by an adult)

For Bike Walk Macon, this event is the most important on their calendar.

“Our monthly community rides throughout the year build momentum toward this event, bringing people together around a shared vision for safer, more accessible streets. The Big Bike Ride is both a celebration of the progress we’ve made over the past year and a chance to look ahead, renew our commitment, and continue advocating for a safer, more connected Macon for all,” said Education and Engagement Manager for Bike Walk Macon Charity Lucas.

This fundraising event is in aid of Bike Walk Macon’s advance of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail, to promote connected greenways and to advocate for safer streets and infrastructure in Macon.

“Through programs like Open Streets Macon, Macon’s Big Bike Ride, Streets for All Fest, and Macon Bike Party, we’ve [Bike Walk Macon] created opportunities for thousands of residents to connect with their neighbors, experience their community differently, and see what’s possible when streets are designed for people,” said Lucas.

Riders start at Rosa Parks Square and will finish their ride at Fall Line Brewing Company.

Nashville Nights: A Night of 90s Country

Saturday, Nov. 7

Society Garden

2389 Ingleside Ave, 31204

8-10 p.m.

$20 General Admission

Celebrate the country music of the 1990s with cover band Nashville Nights at Society Garden. Dust off your old Levis and listen to the twanging sounds of your mispent youth.

Macon Film Guild Presents “Fjord “

Monday, Nov. 9

The Douglass Theatre

355 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., 31201

2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

$5 General Admission

The 2026 Palm D’Or winner “Fjord” centers on an evangelical Romanian family who move to Norway to be closer to their mother’s family. Bruises on the children convince Norwegian authorities that the parents are abusing the children. What happens next in the multi-lingual film centers on miscommunication, bombastic personalities, claims of religious intolerance and a blossoming same-sex crush.

Who’s Live Anyway

Thursday, Nov. 12

Macon City Auditorium

415 First St., 31201

7:30 p.m.

$79 and up

The official theatrical touring version of the television show, “Who’s Line Is It Anyway” differs from its televised format by getting rid of the mediator and going straight to the crowd for improv ideas. Those familiar with the show will recognize improvisers Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Styles and Joel Murray. Since the audience suggestions direct the show, it will be up to the audience to make the most of the ticket price.

Good Night, Georgie

Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11 p.m.

StART Up Studios

1055 Riverside Drive, 31201

$11.81 General Admission

First time playwright m.e. Salmon brings his play “Good Night Georgie” to StART Up Studios. The Macon playwright’s one act show features a love triangle and a goddess all through a series of vignettes and conflicting memories.

The show is a production of Sacred Fools Theater Company, the theatrical wing of local arts incubator Angel Headed Hipsters.

“Traditional theatre is fun, and it’s where most of us in this production have our roots, but there’s something really special about a bunch of people creating something with their own hands with a micro budget just because they have a passion for it, “ said Director Chris Alonzo.

When asked what attendees can expect at the show, playwright Salmon said, “Theatrical playfulness.”

Fire and Ice Ceramic and Glass Festival

Friday, Nov. 13- Saturday, Nov. 21

Round Building, Carolyn Crayton Park

115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, 31201

10 a.m.- 4 p.m

Free

The Eighth Annual Fire and Ice festival will have ceramics and glasswork for sale from over 25 artisans.