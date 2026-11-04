Macon-Bibb County Commission seeks to put penny sales tax on future ballots

City Hall, where Macon-Bibb County Commissioners meet, is pictured here in a file photo. Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph

The Macon-Bibb County Commission wants to ask voters to decide whether to renew an additional penny sales tax that Mayor Lester Miller credits with helping reduce property tax rates over the past five years.

The OLOST — which stands for Other Local Option Sales Tax — is a penny-on-the-dollar sales tax first approved by Bibb County voters in 2021. The county commission voted during its meeting Tuesday evening to approve a measure that would allow voters to decide in March whether to renew it for another five years. The ballot item still must be approved by the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections.

Miller said the OLOST has been used to help roll back the millage rate from 20.33 to 9.575 mills.

“If it passes then, of course, we’ll continue to collect the penny sales tax and we’ll continue to use that to offset property taxes,” Miller said. “If we put this on the referendum and it fails, then we’ll revert back to the other rate or substantially cut the budget by millions and millions of dollars.”

Commissioner Donice Bryant asked if there would be any public hearings or meetings on the matter. Miller replied that it would be against the law for the mayor or commissioners to advocate for or against voter approval of OLOST.

“There may be some third parties out there educating people what the OLOST is going to be for, but as commissioners and mayor, we’re not allowed to offer opinions on whether or not that should pass,” Miller said. “Certainly people who want to keep their property taxes low will pass that.”

Commissioner Valerie Wynn said the extra penny sales tax, “has done a lot for our community and I just can’t imagine us not continuing it.”

Bryant said she hasn’t seen anything in her district come from the OLOST but “I hope that we all get something out of it.”

Miller said if Bryant looked at the property tax bills for homeowners in her district “you’ll see their tax bills went down.”

In other business Tuesday, the mayor appointed Luis Fonseca to the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority board. Fonseca takes the place of Ron Shipman, the late executive director of the Macon Water Authority who died unexpectedly in February.

Fonseca worked for decades as healthcare executive for various hospital systems across the country, including Atrium Health Navicent, but now is vice president of All-State Electrical Contractors, according to the resume he tendered the county.

Commissioners also voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the industrial authority related to the county’s obligation to pay $7 million to the newly-formed Mid-Georgia Gateway Joint Development Authority, which is developing a mega site in Peach County for the recently-announced Audi production plant. The joint development authority includes Peach, Macon-Bibb and Houston counties.

The agreement says the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority will pay the county’s $7 million share up front, then reimburse itself gradually through yearly payments the company will make to the joint development authority instead of property taxes. The PILOT agreement (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) is a tool often used by development authorities to incentivize companies to locate operations in particular areas. The amount Audi will pay to the joint development authority each year was unlisted in county commission documents.

After the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority recoups its $7 million, it will keep 40% of future PILOT payments from Audi and the county will receive 60%.

Watch the arena rise

Commissioners approved a resolution allowing the mayor to sign off on all future change orders for the new arena not to exceed $324 million. The change orders will be paid for using proceeds of the bond.

In recent months, commissioners have voted to approve change orders — contracts that modify the scope of construction projects.

“We’ve been bringing back change orders each week until we got the bond in, but I’m happy to tell you we do have the bonds sold,” Miller said. “There are some substantial movings of dirt going on over there.”

Miller said there will be a live camera stream of the construction in the coming months, “so you can see it actually come up.”

A plan for Pleasant Hill

A half-million dollar grant from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration will pay for urban design and planning services in a historically Black neighborhood divided by the construction of Interstate 75 in the 1960s. The money, directed at efforts in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood, comes from the 2023 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes grants for neighborhood access and equity initiatives.

Commissioners approved Pittsburgh-based Urban Design Associates to do the work. The company is unrelated to the similarly-named Urban Development Authority.

“This is the culmination of several years of work in getting someone to do a true public space, transportation, anti-displacement and cultural preservation plan for the Pleasant Hill neighborhood,” said Alex Morrison, the county’s director of planning and public spaces who also works as the executive director of the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority.

Morrison said the decision to hire the Pittsburgh company was made with input from residents who have attended several meetings with the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Organization.

In a planning process that is expected to take at least a year, Morrison said the company will produce economic development strategies, streetscapes, sidewalks and a “master plan for the community connecting the beautiful parks we already have in Pleasant Hill.”

The federal grant comes with no required contribution from the county and the company will be paid as it submits invoices for its work, Miller said.

In other business Tuesday, commissioners approved the following:

—Dedicating the First Street fire station building in honor of the late fire prevention chief Larry Smallwood, who died at age 77 in March. Smallwood worked for the fire department for 44 years before retiring in 2015. Miller quipped that the dedication is “one of the few times we’ve named buildings after someone has passed away, which is what our ordinance requires us to do.”

—Agreements for five years with several companies with varying hourly rates for as-needed work related to facilities management. Companies include Ogles Construction Inc. and SRB Construction Co. for general construction work, Lumin8 Technologies and Specialized Signal Technologies for interstate lighting and traffic signal work, Middle Ga Plumbing for plumbing work and Warren Associates Inc. for both plumbing and general construction work.

—A contract with ARS JH. Inc, doing business as All South Roofing Solutions, for $194,200 to replace the roof of the Douglass Theatre.

—Acceptance of a $323,001.28 grant from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s H.E.A.T. unit.

—Acceptance of a $545,226 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to be used by the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to launch the R.I.S.E. For Girls Initiative.

—Appropriation of $25,000 to pay an unnamed company for site work previously completed at 108 First St., where the county plans to build a hotel and convention center.