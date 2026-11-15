Macon’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and in-home care. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next step in medicine or patient care.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work in acute and critical care, managing vents, doing respiratory tests, and supporting complex patients as part of a tight clinical team.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on OR role where you prep the room, keep instruments sterile, and first-assist with retraction, suturing, and hemostasis alongside surgeons.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Macon, GA

Type: Contract

Estimated Pay: $2,662 – $2,816 per week (based on 40 hrs + eligible reimbursements)

(based on 40 hrs + eligible reimbursements) EP-focused RN contract in a high-tech lab, assisting with studies, ablations, and device implants while monitoring patients and documenting procedures.

Employer: Southeast Primary Care Partners

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Competitive hourly pay + monthly bonus (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed) Clinic-based MA role with rooming patients, vitals, injections, EKGs, and admin work, plus a career ladder, tuition help, 401(k) match, and strong benefits.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Split your time between front desk and clinical support, following clear guidelines while helping keep the office running smoothly for patients and staff.

Employer: Aim Higher ABA

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in homes and daycares, with flexible scheduling, clinical support from BCBAs, and health benefits for full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.