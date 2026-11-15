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Macon
🏥 Macon, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Growth Potential
5 days ago
Macon’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and in-home care. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next step in medicine or patient care.
RRT – Registered Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Work in acute and critical care, managing vents, doing respiratory tests, and supporting complex patients as part of a tight clinical team.
Surgical Technologist – First Assistant
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Hands-on OR role where you prep the room, keep instruments sterile, and first-assist with retraction, suturing, and hemostasis alongside surgeons.
Registered Nurse – Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Contract
- Estimated Pay: $2,662 – $2,816 per week (based on 40 hrs + eligible reimbursements)
- EP-focused RN contract in a high-tech lab, assisting with studies, ablations, and device implants while monitoring patients and documenting procedures.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Southeast Primary Care Partners
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay + monthly bonus (exact rate not listed)
- Clinic-based MA role with rooming patients, vitals, injections, EKGs, and admin work, plus a career ladder, tuition help, 401(k) match, and strong benefits.
Certified Medical Assistant – Front and Back Office
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Split your time between front desk and clinical support, following clear guidelines while helping keep the office running smoothly for patients and staff.
RBT – Registered Behavior Technician
- Employer: Aim Higher ABA
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour
- Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in homes and daycares, with flexible scheduling, clinical support from BCBAs, and health benefits for full-time staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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