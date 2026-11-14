Macon has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from true entry-level to state roles with strong benefits. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (healthcare office)

Not listed (healthcare office) Location: Macon, GA | In-person

| Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $29.00 per hour

Start in healthcare administration with no prior experience required. You’ll handle billing, claims, and records using Microsoft Office and billing software while helping patients with clear, professional communication.

Employer: Willingham Loan & Realty Co

Location: Macon, GA | In-person

| Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 12:30 pm–5:00 pm; must be flexible to work full days when needed)

(Mon–Fri, 12:30 pm–5:00 pm; must be flexible to work full days when needed) Pay: $10.00 per hour

Great fit if you want steady afternoon hours and like variety. You’ll answer phones, do filing and data entry, post receivables, manage calendars, and use Google Docs/Sheets to keep this small office organized.

Employer: Georgia Department of Public Health

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (state Pay Grade J, with full state benefits)

Lead admin work for the Babies Can’t Wait early intervention program. You’ll supervise staff, manage provider contracts and billing, track budgets, handle eligibility records, and coordinate reports across a 13‑county area, all with strong state benefits and work-life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.