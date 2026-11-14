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Macon
🎓 Macon, GA Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Tutoring Roles
3 days ago
Macon has some nice options right now if you like helping students learn, from little kids to college STEM majors.
Here are a few education openings worth a quick look:
Lead Teacher – Wood Valley Rd
- Employer: Child Development Schools
- Location: Macon, GA (Wood Valley Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads an early childhood classroom, planning age-appropriate lessons and keeping the room safe, organized, and fun. You’ll work closely with families, track each child’s progress, and help create a warm, creative space for learning.
Federal Work Study – STEM Tutor
- Employer: Middle Georgia State University
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Part-time (Federal Work Study, up to 19 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for current MGA students who are strong in STEM and want campus work. You’ll tutor one-on-one and in small groups, help with platforms like ALEKS and D2L, and share study and time-management tips.
Federal Work Study – STEM Embedded Tutor
- Employer: Middle Georgia State University
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Part-time (Federal Work Study, up to 2.5 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
This is a low-hour add-on role for MGA students who want to be embedded in a STEM course. You’ll run weekly recitations, support the instructor in class, and help classmates with course tools and study skills.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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