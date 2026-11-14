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🚔 Macon, GA Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Macon’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with hospitals and contractors adding to their teams. If you like helping people and keeping things running safely, these roles are worth a look.
Safety Specialist – Health & Safety
- Employer: MetroPower
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support jobsite safety for an electrical/construction contractor by helping run safety programs, visiting sites, and backing up accident investigations and training. Good fit if you have 5+ years in safety/occupational health, know OSHA basics, and like being out in the field as well as in the office.
Parking Officer
- Employer: Atrium Health Navicent
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Patrol hospital parking decks and lots, handle tickets and cash, and help visitors find their way. No prior experience or license required, just a high school diploma (or equivalent), basic computer skills, and the ability to be on your feet and stay calm with the public.
Police Officer – Nights (Full-Time)
- Employer: Atrium Health Navicent
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Provide patrol, escort, and investigation services to keep patients, staff, and visitors safe on hospital property. Requires 4+ years as a police officer, P.O.S.T. certification, a valid driver’s license, and the ability to complete hospital security training and de‑escalation courses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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