📅 Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra at the Grand Opera House

Enjoy an evening of live classical music with the Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra on Nov 16, from 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM at the historic Piedmont Grand Opera House in Macon.

This orchestra brings together rising stars from the McDuffie Center for Strings and seasoned pros from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, performing a mix of timeless classics and bold new pieces.

If you’re looking for a special night out downtown, mark your calendar and plan to catch this concert at the Piedmont Grand Opera House.