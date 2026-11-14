📅 Experimental play “Good Night, Georgie” in Macon

Catch a new, original play by local playwright m.e. Salmon as Sacred Fools Theatre Company makes its Macon debut with “Good Night, Georgie.”

This surreal, one-act dream play follows a love triangle gone wrong, told through short scenes, scattered memories, and a goddess-like narrator. It’s described as funny, poetic, and heartbreaking, and is staged intimately in the round for four performances only.

The show is presented in partnership with stARTup Studios and is the first production from the new theatrical wing of Angel-Headed Hipsters Press and Productions.

Upcoming date ranges listed:

Nov 14 – Nov 21

Nov 20 – Nov 28

Nov 21 – Nov 29

If you’re into experimental theatre or want to support local arts, this is a limited-run chance to see a world-premiere work by a Macon playwright.