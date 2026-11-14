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Macon
🏥 Macon, GA Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles
12 days ago
Macon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices all adding staff. If you’re in nursing, lab work, or behavioral health, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Clinical Laboratory Manager
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a hospital-based lab, oversee daily workflow, quality, and staff, and keep everything compliant with CLIA, CAP, and JCAHO. Good fit if you like managing people, budgets, and process improvements in a clinical setting.
Operating Room Registered Nurse
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perioperative RN role in a fast-paced OR, from prepping patients to assisting surgeons and monitoring recovery. Ideal if you’re strong with sterile technique, patient education, and evidence-based practice.
RN, OP Oncology
- Employer: Northside Hospital
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient oncology nursing with an award-winning, growing system. You’ll provide independent RN care within GA Nurse Practice Act guidelines; BSN and 2+ years’ RN experience are preferred.
Care Manager, Days
- Employer: Piedmont Macon Medical
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
RN role focused on care coordination and discharge planning to keep patients moving safely through the hospital. Great if you have acute/post-acute experience and like case management and teamwork.
Medical Physicist
- Employer: Northside Hospital
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support Radiation Oncology with QA, equipment monitoring, and brachytherapy. Requires a Master’s in Medical Physics or related field and ABR certification or eligibility.
Registered Nurse Lead AHN
- Employer: Atrium Health Navicent
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Leadership RN role combining charge nurse duties, patient flow, and staff support. Good step up if you have bedside experience and want to guide care plans, discharges, and team education.
RBT – Registered Behavior Technician
- Employer: Aim Higher ABA
- Location: Macon, GA (community-based)
- Type: Part-time (benefits for full-time RBTs)
- Salary: $20.00–$30.00 per hour
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in homes, daycares, and community settings. Great for licensed RBTs who want flexible hours, strong BCBA support, and room to grow.
Phlebotomist PRN Float
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: PRN / Part-time Float
- Salary: Not listed
Float role drawing and transporting blood for inpatients and outpatients, plus some clerical and lab system work. Good match if you’ve completed a phlebotomy course or have 6+ months’ experience and like variety.
Program Nurse – Detox
- Employer: Cobb Outpatient Detox
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers health, dental, vision, PTO, bonuses, and more)
Provide nursing care for patients in substance use detox, including assessments, vitals, meds, and education. Good for nurses interested in addiction medicine and working on a multidisciplinary team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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