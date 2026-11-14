Macon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices all adding staff. If you’re in nursing, lab work, or behavioral health, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

CARIN Alliance Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a hospital-based lab, oversee daily workflow, quality, and staff, and keep everything compliant with CLIA, CAP, and JCAHO. Good fit if you like managing people, budgets, and process improvements in a clinical setting.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perioperative RN role in a fast-paced OR, from prepping patients to assisting surgeons and monitoring recovery. Ideal if you’re strong with sterile technique, patient education, and evidence-based practice.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient oncology nursing with an award-winning, growing system. You’ll provide independent RN care within GA Nurse Practice Act guidelines; BSN and 2+ years’ RN experience are preferred.

Employer: Piedmont Macon Medical

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

RN role focused on care coordination and discharge planning to keep patients moving safely through the hospital. Great if you have acute/post-acute experience and like case management and teamwork.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Radiation Oncology with QA, equipment monitoring, and brachytherapy. Requires a Master’s in Medical Physics or related field and ABR certification or eligibility.

Employer: Atrium Health Navicent

Atrium Health Navicent Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership RN role combining charge nurse duties, patient flow, and staff support. Good step up if you have bedside experience and want to guide care plans, discharges, and team education.

Employer: Aim Higher ABA

Aim Higher ABA Location: Macon, GA (community-based)

Type: Part-time (benefits for full-time RBTs)

Salary: $20.00–$30.00 per hour

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in homes, daycares, and community settings. Great for licensed RBTs who want flexible hours, strong BCBA support, and room to grow.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Macon, GA

Type: PRN / Part-time Float

Salary: Not listed

Float role drawing and transporting blood for inpatients and outpatients, plus some clerical and lab system work. Good match if you’ve completed a phlebotomy course or have 6+ months’ experience and like variety.

Employer: Cobb Outpatient Detox

Cobb Outpatient Detox Location: Macon, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (offers health, dental, vision, PTO, bonuses, and more)

Provide nursing care for patients in substance use detox, including assessments, vitals, meds, and education. Good for nurses interested in addiction medicine and working on a multidisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.