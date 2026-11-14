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📢 Support local grief-healing circles for bereaved mothers
📢 Help support local moms healing after the loss of a child
The Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia (an Macon Violence Prevention partner) is running a free 10-week healing program for 18 mothers who have lost a child. This first group is already full, but the Center is planning a second cohort in early 2027 and is inviting the community to help.
Ways you can support:
- Provide a weekly meal for about 25 people: sign up at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/9d6d5v
- Buy items from the Amazon registry: https://a.co/0ey3qZlr or drop off similar items at Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia, or staff can pick them up
- Give a gift of any size: donate at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/familycounselingcenterofcentralgeorgia
If you are a mother who has lost a child and want info about joining a future group, call 478-745-2811.
Sessions help moms connect with others, navigate grief and hard dates, honor their child’s memory, and explore healing and growth while still holding their grief.
More Info: Macon-Bibb County Government
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