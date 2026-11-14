📢 Help support local moms healing after the loss of a child

The Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia (an Macon Violence Prevention partner) is running a free 10-week healing program for 18 mothers who have lost a child. This first group is already full, but the Center is planning a second cohort in early 2027 and is inviting the community to help.

Ways you can support:

Provide a weekly meal for about 25 people: sign up at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/9d6d5v

sign up at Buy items from the Amazon registry: https://a.co/0ey3qZlr or drop off similar items at Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia , or staff can pick them up

or drop off similar items at , or staff can pick them up Give a gift of any size: donate at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/familycounselingcenterofcentralgeorgia

If you are a mother who has lost a child and want info about joining a future group, call 478-745-2811.

Sessions help moms connect with others, navigate grief and hard dates, honor their child’s memory, and explore healing and growth while still holding their grief.