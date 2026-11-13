Macon’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with hospitals and private security firms adding staff. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping things calm, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services

GardaWorld Security Services Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time (weekends, Sat–Sun 10 pm–6 am)

Pay: $18.84/hour

Why it’s appealing: Lead a small team on weekend night shifts, handling patrols, surveillance, and customer service. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, disability, life insurance , plus free uniform and clear paths to move up.

Lead a small team on weekend night shifts, handling patrols, surveillance, and customer service. Benefits include , plus and clear paths to move up. Key requirements: 21+, valid driver’s license and good record, high school diploma/GED, able to pass an extensive screening, and comfortable supervising and coaching other officers.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Mix of customer service and light security work at a healthcare campus. You’ll patrol lots and decks, check permits, handle cash and tickets, and help visitors find their way.

Mix of customer service and light security work at a healthcare campus. You’ll patrol lots and decks, check permits, handle cash and tickets, and help visitors find their way. Key requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, basic computer and cash-handling skills, and ability to walk/stand for long periods and lift 25–60 lbs.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Macon, GA

Type: PRN / Part-time (as needed)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Hospital-based public safety role with a strong focus on de‑escalation, patient and staff safety, and emergency response . You’ll handle patrols, incident response, traffic and crowd control, and work closely with medical teams and law enforcement.

Hospital-based public safety role with a strong focus on . You’ll handle patrols, incident response, traffic and crowd control, and work closely with medical teams and law enforcement. Key requirements: High school diploma/GED, about 1 year of security/public safety/customer service experience, valid driver’s license, ability to pass background and medical checks, and willingness to earn required safety and security certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and often has similar roles on other shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.