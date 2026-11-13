Macon’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are building strong kitchen and front-of-house teams. If you like fast-paced shifts and good food, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Mainsail Lodging & Development

Mainsail Lodging & Development Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on line cook role at an Autograph Collection hotel, handling daily prep, sauces, proteins, and plating to chef specs. Great fit if you have 2+ years in restaurant or hotel kitchens, are ServSafe-ready, and like a busy, high-standard environment.

Employer: Mainsail Lodging & Development

Mainsail Lodging & Development Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support role in a hotel kitchen focused on basic prep, cooking, and station cleanliness while backing up senior cooks. Good for cooks with 2+ years’ experience who want to grow skills in a fine-dining style setting and don’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: The Grits Cafe

Location: Macon, GA 31210

Type: Full-time (36–40 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Busy grill and fry station role cooking steaks, seafood, and high-volume dinner orders. Ideal if you’ve got grill experience, can handle rushes, and like working in a tight, team-focused kitchen.

Employer: Papouli's

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Front-of-house / Cashier (in-person)

Front-of-house / Cashier (in-person) Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Front-of-house role at a family-owned restaurant of 40+ years, mixing guest service, POS work, and some food prep. Good match if you like talking with people, have quick-service or café experience, and want paid training, employee discounts, and steady hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.