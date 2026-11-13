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🚌 Macon, GA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local & OTR Driver Roles
Macon’s trucking scene is busy right now, with options for both home-daily drivers and folks who like long miles on the road. If you’ve got a CDL, there’s solid money to be made here.
Truck Driver – Transmission (MEAG)
- Employer: Pike Corporation
- Location: Macon, GA (travel to other states as needed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role working on electrical transmission construction and repair. You’ll string wire, set poles, assist linemen, and work outdoors in all weather, often around high-voltage systems. Must have a valid CDL, be able to lift 50+ lbs, travel on short notice, and handle rigorous physical labor.
Delivery Truck Driver – CDL A
- Employer: Ferguson
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.46 – $30.69 per hour + bonus potential
CDL A flatbed delivery job where you’re home daily, no nights or weekends. Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM, with some overtime, plus benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and driver incentives. You’ll deliver materials, pick up returns, and help in the warehouse with shipping, receiving, and stocking.
CDL A Truck Driver – Dedicated Route
- Employer: J&R Schugel Trucking, Inc.
- Location: Macon, GA (OTR/dedicated routes)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $0.58 – $0.72 CPM, about $1,400–$1,800/week; lease ops up to $130K–$150K/year
OTR and dedicated reefer and dry van options with no-touch freight and no forced NYC. Company drivers can get up to $5,000 sign-on bonus, ESOP ownership, 401(k), benefits, and modern 2023+ trucks. Lease operators get 75% of line haul, no money down, no credit check, and home every 2–3 weeks.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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