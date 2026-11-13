Macon’s power and internet crews are hiring, with solid full-time roles that keep our lights on and our connections fast. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind the outdoors, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pike Corporation

Pike Corporation Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role and a first step into powerline work. You’ll support crews building and fixing transmission lines, work outside in all weather, travel as needed, and get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Pike Corporation

Pike Corporation Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Good fit if you have 1+ year of field experience and want to grow your lineman skills. You’ll work on energized and de-energized high-voltage lines, travel to different sites, and be part of a VA-approved apprenticeship program with GI Bill benefits for eligible veterans.

Employer: Pike Corporation

Pike Corporation Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

For experienced linemen with 3+ years of transmission line work and a valid CDL. You’ll handle complex energized work, operate bucket trucks and other heavy equipment, and get a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Wire 3

Wire 3 Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building and maintaining fiber internet networks. You’ll splice and test fiber, work at heights and in confined spaces, and get company-paid medical, dental, and vision for you and your dependents, PTO, sick leave, holidays, and a 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.