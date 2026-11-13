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👔 Macon, GA Management Jobs with Multiple $70K–$100K+ Roles
Macon’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in operations and site management. If you’ve got team-leading experience, there are several solid options to check out.
Operations Manager – Warehouse & Distribution
- Employer: Wesco
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,578 – $125,082 annually
Hands-on leadership role running a busy warehouse/distribution center. You’ll manage KPIs, P&L, safety, inventory, and a team that can include drivers, operations associates, and admin staff in a customer-focused environment.
Operations Manager – ABA Therapy Clinic
- Employer: Already Autism Health
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based leadership role overseeing an ABA therapy center. You’ll supervise RBTs, handle scheduling, hiring, and clinic finances, and may step in for direct care. Bachelor’s degree and RBT or BCaBA certification are required.
Executive Director – Senior Living Community
- Employer: Not listed (senior living community)
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time (implied)
- Salary: Not listed
Top leadership role running an independent/assisted living and/or memory care community. You’ll oversee all departments, budgets, staffing, resident care, and regulatory compliance, with full supervisory responsibility across the building.
General Manager (Site Leader) – Auto Spa
- Employer: Tidal Wave Auto Spa
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Year 1 average $80,000+; Year 2 $90,000+; Year 3 $100,000+
Run an entire car wash site with a team of 10–15 in a fast-paced, outdoor setting. Mix of hands-on operations and light admin, with profit sharing, bonuses, and a 5-day workweek (about 47 hours, no late nights).
Area Operations Manager – Home Care Services
- Employer: Flournoy Health Systems / Primecare Home Care Services
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Regional-style role overseeing home care operations, staffing, billing, and growth across an assigned area. You’ll work closely with nursing, billing, sales, and compliance to hit revenue, census, and quality targets.
Director of Mechanical Construction
- Employer: PremiStar (Hamlin Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal Inc.)
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior leader over HVAC/mechanical construction operations, including fabrication and logistics. You’ll drive safety, P&L performance, project delivery, and team development across multiple commercial projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, benefits, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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