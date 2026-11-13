Macon’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in operations and site management. If you’ve got team-leading experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Wesco

Wesco Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,578 – $125,082 annually

Hands-on leadership role running a busy warehouse/distribution center. You’ll manage KPIs, P&L, safety, inventory, and a team that can include drivers, operations associates, and admin staff in a customer-focused environment.

Employer: Already Autism Health

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based leadership role overseeing an ABA therapy center. You’ll supervise RBTs, handle scheduling, hiring, and clinic finances, and may step in for direct care. Bachelor’s degree and RBT or BCaBA certification are required.

Employer: Not listed (senior living community)

Not listed (senior living community) Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Top leadership role running an independent/assisted living and/or memory care community. You’ll oversee all departments, budgets, staffing, resident care, and regulatory compliance, with full supervisory responsibility across the building.

Employer: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Year 1 average $80,000+; Year 2 $90,000+; Year 3 $100,000+

Run an entire car wash site with a team of 10–15 in a fast-paced, outdoor setting. Mix of hands-on operations and light admin, with profit sharing, bonuses, and a 5-day workweek (about 47 hours, no late nights).

Employer: Flournoy Health Systems / Primecare Home Care Services

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Regional-style role overseeing home care operations, staffing, billing, and growth across an assigned area. You’ll work closely with nursing, billing, sales, and compliance to hit revenue, census, and quality targets.

Employer: PremiStar (Hamlin Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal Inc.)

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leader over HVAC/mechanical construction operations, including fabrication and logistics. You’ll drive safety, P&L performance, project delivery, and team development across multiple commercial projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.