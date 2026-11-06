🛒 Macon, GA Retail & Banking Jobs With Multiple Openings

Macon’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from big-box retail to banking and convenience stores. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1153

Walmart Supercenter #1153 Location: 6020 Harrison Rd, Macon, GA 31206

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

Lead the apparel team, help customers on the sales floor, and keep clothing displays stocked and tidy. Comes with strong health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 6005 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210

Type: Full-time

Posting end date: November 9, 2026 (may close early)

Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle teller transactions, and help customers choose the right financial products. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months of customer interaction experience and can work some Saturdays.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 3889 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204

Type: Full-time

Help run a busy convenience store: supervise staff, handle cash and bookkeeping, and keep food and merchandise moving. Offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, and flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens doors to other roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.