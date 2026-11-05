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Macon
🏥 Macon, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles
3 days ago
Macon’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want hospital life, clinic hours, or travel contracts. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Nurse Resident
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
New grad RN role with a structured residency program to help you transition into professional nursing with mentorship, education support, and team-based patient care.
Travel ICU Registered Nurse – $1,704/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Macon, GA (hospital in Southern Georgia)
- Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, 13 weeks)
- Estimated Pay: $1,704/week (subject to confirmation)
ICU travel RN contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and options for company housing or stipends, plus a dedicated recruiter and 24/7 support.
RRT – Pulm Sleep Macon
- Employer: Piedmont Medical Care Corporation
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with pulmonary and sleep patients doing assessments, testing, and education in a collaborative, growth-focused system; requires RRT, GA license, and BLS.
Pharmacy Technician (Part-time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $16.00 – $24.00/hour
Retail pharmacy tech role helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and assist patients, with benefits available even for part-time and training provided.
Pharmacy Technician (Full-time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $16.00 – $24.00/hour
Similar duties as the part-time role—front-line patient support, prescription processing, and inventory—with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement.
Dialysis Patient Care Technician – Chronic In-Center
- Employer: U.S. Renal Care
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on dialysis role taking vitals, starting and monitoring treatments, and supporting patients with kidney disease, with training, PTO, and benefits plus a 401(k) match.
Mammography Tech – PRN, Atrium Health Navicent
- Employer: Atrium Health
- Location: Macon, GA – Breast Center
- Type: PRN (0 hrs/week, not benefits-eligible)
- Pay Range: $33.05 – $49.60/hour
PRN mammo role doing digital imaging and assisting with procedures—great if you want flexible hours and strong hourly pay; requires ARRT (R) and Mammography and BLS.
Mammography Technologist – Imaging Department
- Employer: Atrium Health
- Location: Macon, GA – Breast Center
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $33.05 – $49.60/hour
Full-time mammo position with weekday schedule, performing mammographic exams and assisting radiologists, plus comprehensive benefits and career development programs.
Medical Assistant II – Med Group
- Employer: Atrium Health
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based MA role doing rooming, vitals, vaccines, lab draws, and EMR work; requires 2+ years MA experience, MA program or equivalent, BLS, and national MA certification.
Medical Assistant – Rheumatology
- Employer: Optimum Health Care, LLC
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Private rheumatology practice seeking an MA for intake, vitals, phlebotomy, injections, and EMR documentation in a smaller, patient-focused office setting.
ASC PACU RN – PT/FT
- Employer: Urology Specialists of Georgia
- Location: Macon, GA 31210
- Type: Part-time (with PT/FT options noted)
- Pay: $30.00 – $34.00/hour
PACU RN role in an ambulatory surgery center: pre-op instructions, IVs, labs, and post-op follow-up calls in a specialty urology setting; must be able to relocate to Macon.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,235/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Travel (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 13 weeks)
- Estimated Pay: $2,235/week (subject to confirmation)
Echo Tech travel contract with weekly pay, housing or stipend, day-one health insurance, 401(k) match, and strong support from a clinical-led staffing team.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,245/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Travel (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 13 weeks)
- Estimated Pay: $2,245/week (subject to confirmation)
Echo Tech travel role focusing on high-quality cardiac ultrasound studies, stress and TEE exams, with day-one benefits, weekly pay, and CE/401(k) options.
Registered Nurse – Telemetry (Travel)
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Travel (12-hr night shifts)
- Estimated Pay: $1,792 – $1,884/week
Tele RN travel assignment on a cardiac-focused unit, monitoring telemetry, interpreting EKGs, and managing arrhythmias, with housing, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and CE.
Radiologic Technologist I – Imaging Department
- Employer: Atrium Health
- Location: Macon, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level radiology role performing X-ray and fluoro exams, giving contrast, and working closely with radiologists; ARRT-eligible grads welcome (registry within 1 year) plus BLS.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, update your resume, and send in your application while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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