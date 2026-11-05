🏥 Macon, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Macon’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want hospital life, clinic hours, or travel contracts. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

New grad RN role with a structured residency program to help you transition into professional nursing with mentorship, education support, and team-based patient care.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Macon, GA (hospital in Southern Georgia)

(hospital in Southern Georgia) Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, 13 weeks)

Estimated Pay: $1,704/week (subject to confirmation)

ICU travel RN contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and options for company housing or stipends, plus a dedicated recruiter and 24/7 support.

Employer: Piedmont Medical Care Corporation

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with pulmonary and sleep patients doing assessments, testing, and education in a collaborative, growth-focused system; requires RRT, GA license, and BLS.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Retail pharmacy tech role helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and assist patients, with benefits available even for part-time and training provided.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Similar duties as the part-time role—front-line patient support, prescription processing, and inventory—with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement.

Employer: U.S. Renal Care

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on dialysis role taking vitals, starting and monitoring treatments, and supporting patients with kidney disease, with training, PTO, and benefits plus a 401(k) match.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Macon, GA – Breast Center

Type: PRN (0 hrs/week, not benefits-eligible)

Pay Range: $33.05 – $49.60/hour

PRN mammo role doing digital imaging and assisting with procedures—great if you want flexible hours and strong hourly pay; requires ARRT (R) and Mammography and BLS.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Macon, GA – Breast Center

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $33.05 – $49.60/hour

Full-time mammo position with weekday schedule, performing mammographic exams and assisting radiologists, plus comprehensive benefits and career development programs.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based MA role doing rooming, vitals, vaccines, lab draws, and EMR work; requires 2+ years MA experience, MA program or equivalent, BLS, and national MA certification.

Employer: Optimum Health Care, LLC

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Private rheumatology practice seeking an MA for intake, vitals, phlebotomy, injections, and EMR documentation in a smaller, patient-focused office setting.

Employer: Urology Specialists of Georgia

Location: Macon, GA 31210

Type: Part-time (with PT/FT options noted)

Pay: $30.00 – $34.00/hour

PACU RN role in an ambulatory surgery center: pre-op instructions, IVs, labs, and post-op follow-up calls in a specialty urology setting; must be able to relocate to Macon.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Travel (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 13 weeks)

Estimated Pay: $2,235/week (subject to confirmation)

Echo Tech travel contract with weekly pay, housing or stipend, day-one health insurance, 401(k) match, and strong support from a clinical-led staffing team.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Travel (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 13 weeks)

Estimated Pay: $2,245/week (subject to confirmation)

Echo Tech travel role focusing on high-quality cardiac ultrasound studies, stress and TEE exams, with day-one benefits, weekly pay, and CE/401(k) options.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Travel (12-hr night shifts)

Estimated Pay: $1,792 – $1,884/week

Tele RN travel assignment on a cardiac-focused unit, monitoring telemetry, interpreting EKGs, and managing arrhythmias, with housing, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and CE.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level radiology role performing X-ray and fluoro exams, giving contrast, and working closely with radiologists; ARRT-eligible grads welcome (registry within 1 year) plus BLS.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, update your resume, and send in your application while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.