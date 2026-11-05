🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Macon, GA

Macon has steady demand for people who keep homes, hotels, and buildings clean and safe. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield (C&W Services)

Cushman & Wakefield (C&W Services) Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $12.33 – $14.50/hour

Work indoors keeping floors, bathrooms, windows, and offices clean in a professional building. No experience needed, just good energy, attention to detail, and comfort using cleaning tools; comes with access to a full benefits package for eligible employees.

Employer: Arrow Exterminators

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Field role helping customers with wildlife issues through inspection, exclusion, trapping, and removal—often on roofs or ladders. Includes company vehicle, generous time off, 11 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and more; must have a valid driver’s license and be willing to work some evenings/weekends.

Employer: Apex hotel group

Location: Macon, GA

Type: In-person (employment type not clearly stated)

In-person (employment type not clearly stated) Pay: $11.00 – $12.50/hour

Hotel-based role cleaning guest rooms and common areas and handling laundry from wash to fold. Good fit if you’re dependable, can handle physical work (standing, lifting, pushing carts), and want simple benefits like an employee discount.

Employer: Fleming's Cleaning Co

Location: Macon & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time / Part-time / On-call, in person

Pay: $9.00 – $11.00/hour (training starts at $10/hour with raises based on performance)

Team-based residential cleaning with morning start times and a flexible schedule. Ideal if you’re reliable, like working with a crew, and want chances for performance bonuses and more hours as you prove yourself.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.