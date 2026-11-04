🚌 Macon, GA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving & Mechanic Roles

Macon’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like working with trucks, tools, or late-night rides, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Ritchie Bros. / IAA Holdings, LLC (IAA)

Ritchie Bros. / IAA Holdings, LLC (IAA) Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate heavy equipment and trucks in the auction yard, set up gear for sales, and help customers load their purchases. Good fit if you have heavy machinery experience, a clean driver’s license, and like working outdoors with a team.

Employer: Yancey Power Systems / Yancey Bros. Co.

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay + bonus opportunities, tool allowance, 401(k) with match, profit sharing

Diagnose and repair diesel engines, hydraulics, A/C, brakes, and electrical systems on trucks and buses. Great for experienced techs who want strong benefits, steady work, and ongoing training.

Employer: OnPoint Transit

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: You keep 80% of every fare (Indeed estimates $24.16–$29.09/hr , but pay is per trip, not hourly)

(Indeed estimates , but pay is per trip, not hourly) Schedule: Overnight 10 PM–6 AM (some 2 PM–10 PM runs)

Drive your own insured vehicle, work overnight when demand is high, and get paid weekly with tips 100% yours. You’ll need a valid GA license, proper for-hire insurance, and to meet Georgia for-hire / background rules.

Employer: OnPoint Transit

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: 80% of each fare (flat trips: $14–$62 per ride , not hourly)

(flat trips: , not hourly) Benefits: Flexible schedule

Stay on call for backup rides during day, evening, or overnight blocks and only roll when needed. Good side gig if you know Macon well, have a clean, insured car, and want flexible extra income.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $18/hr or more (range $15.30–$22.24)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7 AM–4:30 PM, home daily, no nights or weekends

Deliver materials to customers, help load/unload, and assist in the warehouse when needed. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Southern Company / Georgia Power

Location: Macon, GA (developmental program; also listed in Savannah)

(developmental program; also listed in Savannah) Type: Full-time, union-covered apprenticeship (up to 4 years)

Pay: $6,438/month (~$37.14/hr), non-negotiable under union contract

Work on light and heavy-duty trucks, aerial devices, cranes, and more in a fleet shop setting. Ideal if you have tech school or 4+ years of fleet/military vehicle experience and want structured training, steady pay, and long-term utility work.

Employer: Loomis

Location: Macon, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive armored trucks, handle cash and valuables, and service ATMs and customer stops. Requires CDL A or B, ability to pass DOT and firearms requirements, and comfort with physical work; comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and similar roles listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.