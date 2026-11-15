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📅 STAND / RESIST dance performance at WIU Nov 12–15
📅 Dance performance on protest and unity at WIU
STAND / RESIST, a devised dance piece by the University Dance Company, is being performed at The Clow Theatre in the Goldfarb Center.
Show times:
- Nov 12–14 at 7:30 pm
- Nov 14 & 15 at 2:00 pm
Tickets:
- General admission: $15
- Senior/Student: $12
- WIU students: Free
You can get tickets by calling 309-298-2900, online at www.westernpresents.com, or at the WIU Box Office in the Goldfarb Center.
About the show: STAND / RESIST uses strong movement and stillness to reflect iconic protests in history, exploring courage, unity, and the drive to stand together for change.
Questions? Contact Tammy Killian at 309-298-1543 or tl-killian@wiu.edu.
More Info: Stand Resist a Devised Dance Piece - November 14, ...
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