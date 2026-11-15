📅 Dance performance on protest and unity at WIU

STAND / RESIST, a devised dance piece by the University Dance Company, is being performed at The Clow Theatre in the Goldfarb Center.

Show times:

Nov 12–14 at 7:30 pm

Nov 14 & 15 at 2:00 pm

Tickets:

General admission: $15

Senior/Student: $12

WIU students: Free

You can get tickets by calling 309-298-2900, online at www.westernpresents.com, or at the WIU Box Office in the Goldfarb Center.

About the show: STAND / RESIST uses strong movement and stillness to reflect iconic protests in history, exploring courage, unity, and the drive to stand together for change.

Questions? Contact Tammy Killian at 309-298-1543 or tl-killian@wiu.edu.