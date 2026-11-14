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📅 Free WIU saxophone recital on November 13
12 days ago
📅 Free WIU saxophone recital on Nov. 13
Enjoy an evening of live saxophone music at Western Illinois University.
Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
Time: 7:30–8:30 PM
Location: School of Music Recital Hall, Western Illinois University
Cost: Free and open to the public
The program features works by Ryo Noda, Jeanine Rueff, Arcangelo Corelli, David Maslanka, David Salleras, Arvo Pärt, Caryl Florio, Eugene Bozza and more, performed by WIU saxophone students and ensembles.
For more details, contact Joanie Herbert at 309-298-1843 or JE-Herbert@wiu.edu.
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