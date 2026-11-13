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Chesterfield Township
Southbound Sugarbush Road lane closed Nov. 13
8 days ago
Southbound Sugarbush Road between Farwell Street and Belmont Boulevard in Chesterfield Township is expected to be closed on November 13 until 6 p.m. for utility work. Traffic in this area will be directed by flagging operations. More information: https://t.co/0dcpPTgAU7
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