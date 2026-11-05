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Warren

Holiday Nattmarknad Night Market on Nov. 19

5 days ago
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Macomb Community College will host the Nattmarknad holiday night market on November 19 from 4:00–9:00 PM at 44575 Garfield Rd. on Center Campus. Visitors can shop for handmade, unique gifts such as jewelry, ceramics, and baked goods from local artisans, with live music and entertainment for the community.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Macomb Community College

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