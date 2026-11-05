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I-94 to Close Between 9 and 10 Mile for Utility Work
7 days ago
I-94 between 9 Mile Road and 10 Mile Road will be closed on Saturday, November 7 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for utility work. A detour will be posted, and drivers should use other routes and expect delays during this time. More information: https://t.co/UM4eJax7zI
This content is adapted from materials provided by MacombNewsNow
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