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I-94 to Close Between 9 and 10 Mile for Utility Work

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zwW0N_1Gp73lEy00

I-94 between 9 Mile Road and 10 Mile Road will be closed on Saturday, November 7 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for utility work. A detour will be posted, and drivers should use other routes and expect delays during this time. More information: https://t.co/UM4eJax7zI

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