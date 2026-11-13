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🏥 Machias ME Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Medical Assistant Roles
Machias is busy right now with contract medical roles, especially for certified medical assistants. If you have your CMA/CCMA/RMA, there are a few solid options with strong pay.
Certified Medical Assistant – $40–$47/hr (13-Week Contract)
- Employer: Dolphin Solutions
- Location: Machias, ME
- Type: Full-time, Contract (13 weeks)
- Salary: $40–$47 per hour
Float role in a Rural Health Clinic and Specialty Services, Monday–Friday, 40 hours a week. You’ll handle vitals, patient histories, room prep, and admin tasks, with a flexible schedule and relocation assistance available.
Travel Certified Medical Assistant – Up to $1,846/week
- Employer: Sante Allie
- Location: Machias, ME
- Type: Contract (13 weeks, possible extension)
- Salary: Up to $1,846 per week
Travel CMA role with varied shifts and a weekly pay package. You’ll support providers with exams, vitals, and documentation—good fit if you like travel contracts and flexible scheduling.
Medical Assistant – Float – Up to $40/hr
- Employer: Northern Base
- Location: Machias, ME
- Type: Contract (13 weeks)
- Salary: Up to $40 per hour
Clinic float role, Monday–Friday, about 36–40 hours per week. You’ll move between departments, helping with both clinical and front-desk tasks—nice if you like variety in your day.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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