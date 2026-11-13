Machias is busy right now with contract medical roles, especially for certified medical assistants. If you have your CMA/CCMA/RMA, there are a few solid options with strong pay.

Employer: Dolphin Solutions

Dolphin Solutions Location: Machias, ME

Type: Full-time, Contract (13 weeks)

Salary: $40–$47 per hour

Float role in a Rural Health Clinic and Specialty Services, Monday–Friday, 40 hours a week. You’ll handle vitals, patient histories, room prep, and admin tasks, with a flexible schedule and relocation assistance available.

Employer: Sante Allie

Sante Allie Location: Machias, ME

Type: Contract (13 weeks, possible extension)

Salary: Up to $1,846 per week

Travel CMA role with varied shifts and a weekly pay package. You’ll support providers with exams, vitals, and documentation—good fit if you like travel contracts and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Northern Base

Northern Base Location: Machias, ME

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Salary: Up to $40 per hour

Clinic float role, Monday–Friday, about 36–40 hours per week. You’ll move between departments, helping with both clinical and front-desk tasks—nice if you like variety in your day.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.