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🏥 Machias, ME Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel & Local Roles
Machias may be small, but healthcare hiring here is busy—especially for imaging pros and travelers. If you’re open to nights, contracts, or a steady local role, there’s a lot to pick from.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,240/week (Nights)
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Machias, ME
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Pay: $2,240 per week
This is the top-paying CT travel role on the list, with night shifts and a 13-week assignment. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay plus big-agency support and nationwide opportunities.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,186/week (Nights)
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Machias, ME
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Pay: $2,186 per week
Hands-on CT role working directly with patients, capturing key diagnostic images. Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, bonuses, guaranteed hours, and full medical/dental/vision plus 401k match.
(Duplicate Trustaff posting removed; this is the same job as listing #4.)
Travel CT Technologist – $2,183/week (Nights)
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Machias, ME
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Pay: $2,183 per week
Night-shift CT/X-ray contract with 2+ years’ experience required. Perks include $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing immediately, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra-hour bonus.
Local Contract CT/X-Ray Technologist – $56/hour (Nights)
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Machias, ME
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Pay: $56 per hour
For locals who don’t want full travel status, this CT/X-ray role offers strong hourly pay and the same Stability perks: $600 travel bonus, day-1 health benefits, PTO, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra-hour bonus.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,181/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Machias, ME
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
- Pay: $2,181 per week
CT-focused travel role with a big national agency, ideal if you want steady 12-hour shifts and a clear weekly pay package while you explore Downeast Maine.
Travel CT/X-Ray Technologist – $2,178/week (Nights, Sun–Tue)
- Employer: ARMStaffing
- Location: Machias, ME
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights (Sun–Tue, 7 PM–7:30 AM)
- Pay: $2,178 per week
Night-shift CT/radiology role with a set Sun–Tue schedule, leaving four days off each week. Requires ARRT, Maine license, BLS, and at least 1 year of experience.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,143/week (Nights)
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Machias, ME
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Pay: $2,143 per week
CT travel contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401k, CE, referral bonus, EAP, and housing options. Good if you want a benefits-heavy package.
Computed Tomography Radiation Technologist – Nights
- Employer: Bluebird Staffing (Facility: Down East Community Hospital)
- Location: Machias, ME
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks, nights
- Schedule: Sun–Tue, 7 PM–7:30 AM
CT radiation technologist role directly supporting Down East Community Hospital on night shifts with no on-call. Nice option if you like a fixed 3-night schedule.
FT Pharmacy Technician I – $16.00–$21.40/hr
- Employer: Hannaford
- Location: 149 Dublin Street, Machias, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$21.40 per hour
Front-line pharmacy role in a busy supermarket setting: greeting customers, helping fill and label prescriptions, handling insurance forms, and keeping inventory organized. Good fit if you like customer service, detail work, and want a stable, local healthcare-adjacent job.
Physical Therapist – Travel Contract
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners
- Location: Machias, ME
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: Not listed
Travel PT role working with patients on injury recovery and chronic condition management while you explore coastal Maine. Requires an accredited PT degree, active state license, and possibly BLS, with weekly pay, day-one medical, 401k match, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the full details, and apply soon—travel and night-shift roles in small towns like Machias tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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