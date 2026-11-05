🏥 Machias, ME Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel & Local Roles

Machias may be small, but healthcare hiring here is busy—especially for imaging pros and travelers. If you’re open to nights, contracts, or a steady local role, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Machias, ME

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: $2,240 per week

This is the top-paying CT travel role on the list, with night shifts and a 13-week assignment. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay plus big-agency support and nationwide opportunities.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Machias, ME

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: $2,186 per week

Hands-on CT role working directly with patients, capturing key diagnostic images. Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, bonuses, guaranteed hours, and full medical/dental/vision plus 401k match.

(Duplicate Trustaff posting removed; this is the same job as listing #4.)

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Machias, ME

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: $2,183 per week

Night-shift CT/X-ray contract with 2+ years’ experience required. Perks include $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing immediately, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra-hour bonus.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Machias, ME

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: $56 per hour

For locals who don’t want full travel status, this CT/X-ray role offers strong hourly pay and the same Stability perks: $600 travel bonus, day-1 health benefits, PTO, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra-hour bonus.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Machias, ME

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Pay: $2,181 per week

CT-focused travel role with a big national agency, ideal if you want steady 12-hour shifts and a clear weekly pay package while you explore Downeast Maine.

Employer: ARMStaffing

ARMStaffing Location: Machias, ME

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights (Sun–Tue, 7 PM–7:30 AM)

Pay: $2,178 per week

Night-shift CT/radiology role with a set Sun–Tue schedule, leaving four days off each week. Requires ARRT, Maine license, BLS, and at least 1 year of experience.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Machias, ME

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: $2,143 per week

CT travel contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401k, CE, referral bonus, EAP, and housing options. Good if you want a benefits-heavy package.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing (Facility: Down East Community Hospital )

(Facility: ) Location: Machias, ME

Type: Contract, 13 weeks, nights

Schedule: Sun–Tue, 7 PM–7:30 AM

CT radiation technologist role directly supporting Down East Community Hospital on night shifts with no on-call. Nice option if you like a fixed 3-night schedule.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: 149 Dublin Street, Machias, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$21.40 per hour

Front-line pharmacy role in a busy supermarket setting: greeting customers, helping fill and label prescriptions, handling insurance forms, and keeping inventory organized. Good fit if you like customer service, detail work, and want a stable, local healthcare-adjacent job.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Location: Machias, ME

Type: Travel contract

Pay: Not listed

Travel PT role working with patients on injury recovery and chronic condition management while you explore coastal Maine. Requires an accredited PT degree, active state license, and possibly BLS, with weekly pay, day-one medical, 401k match, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the full details, and apply soon—travel and night-shift roles in small towns like Machias tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.