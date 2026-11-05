Free Holiday Card Workshop for Seniors Nov. 9

The Macedonia Senior Center will host a free Holiday Card Making Workshop with the Cleveland Museum of Art's Studio Go-Mobile Art Van on Monday, November 9 from 1:00–3:00 PM at 9691 Valley View Rd. Seniors ages 60 and up can create one-of-a-kind holiday cards and take part in hands-on art activities in a social setting. Registration is required; call Leah at 330-468-8340 to sign up.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Macedonia Parks and Recreation