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Macedonia
Free Holiday Card Workshop for Seniors Nov. 9
6 days ago
The Macedonia Senior Center will host a free Holiday Card Making Workshop with the Cleveland Museum of Art's Studio Go-Mobile Art Van on Monday, November 9 from 1:00–3:00 PM at 9691 Valley View Rd. Seniors ages 60 and up can create one-of-a-kind holiday cards and take part in hands-on art activities in a social setting. Registration is required; call Leah at 330-468-8340 to sign up.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Macedonia Parks and Recreation
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